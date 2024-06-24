Login
Bajaj CNG Motorcycle Spied Testing In Near-Production Guise Ahead Of July Launch

The motorcycle is slated to be launched on July 5, 2024
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The upcoming Bajaj CNG motorcycle will get a conventional design language.
  • It will have a petrol tank with the CNG cylinder placed underneath and will be able to run on both fuels.
  • The Bajaj CNG motorcycle is slated for launch on July 5.

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce the world's first-ever CNG motorcycle on July 5, 2024, and the latest set of spy shots provide the clearest look yet of the upcoming commuter. The new Bajaj CNG bike on test appeared to be in near-production guise.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Bruzer CNG Motorcycle India Launch On July 5

 

The spy images hint at a conventional design with a few retro elements like the round headlight. The camouflage is hiding the petrol tank, while a CNG cylinder will be placed below it held together by circular braces. There's no update on the powertrain but it is expected to be a 125 cc unit.

 

Bajaj CNG bike 2

 

There's no word on the fuel efficiency figures, which would undoubtedly be the biggest talking point on the upcoming motorcycle. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak 2901 Blue Line Launched At Rs 95,998; Most Affordable Chetak Yet

 

This will be the first time that a factory-fitted CNG bike is being launched in the market. The success of this motorcycle could power a new ecosystem right from CNG station operators, to mechanics and more. 

 

# Bajaj# Bajaj CNG Motorcycle# Bajaj Bruzer# Bikes# Two Wheelers
