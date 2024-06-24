Bajaj CNG Motorcycle Spied Testing In Near-Production Guise Ahead Of July Launch
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on June 24, 2024
Highlights
- The upcoming Bajaj CNG motorcycle will get a conventional design language.
- It will have a petrol tank with the CNG cylinder placed underneath and will be able to run on both fuels.
- The Bajaj CNG motorcycle is slated for launch on July 5.
Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce the world's first-ever CNG motorcycle on July 5, 2024, and the latest set of spy shots provide the clearest look yet of the upcoming commuter. The new Bajaj CNG bike on test appeared to be in near-production guise.
Also Read: Bajaj Bruzer CNG Motorcycle India Launch On July 5
The spy images hint at a conventional design with a few retro elements like the round headlight. The camouflage is hiding the petrol tank, while a CNG cylinder will be placed below it held together by circular braces. There's no update on the powertrain but it is expected to be a 125 cc unit.
There's no word on the fuel efficiency figures, which would undoubtedly be the biggest talking point on the upcoming motorcycle.
Also Read: Bajaj Chetak 2901 Blue Line Launched At Rs 95,998; Most Affordable Chetak Yet
This will be the first time that a factory-fitted CNG bike is being launched in the market. The success of this motorcycle could power a new ecosystem right from CNG station operators, to mechanics and more.
Latest News
Popular Bajaj Models
- Bajaj Pulsar 150Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.04 - 1.14 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar N250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.38 - 1.5 Lakh
- Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.23 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar NS160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.46 - 1.85 Lakh
- Bajaj Avenger Street 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.01 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar F250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.4 - 1.5 Lakh
- Bajaj CT 125 XEx-Showroom Price₹ 71,354 - 74,682
- Bajaj Pulsar 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 72,122 - 80,218
- Bajaj CT 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 61,869
- Bajaj Pulsar NS 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.05 - 1.12 Lakh
- Bajaj Platina 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 72,224
- Bajaj Platina 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 52,915 - 63,578
- Bajaj Pulsar 200 NSEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 - 1.69 Lakh
- Bajaj Dominar 250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.54 Lakh
- Bajaj ChetakEx-Showroom Price₹ 95,998 - 1.35 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar N160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.28 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar P150Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.17 - 1.2 Lakh
- Bajaj Dominar 400 [2019]Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.03 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar N150Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.17 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar NS400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.85 Lakh