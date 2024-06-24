Bajaj CNG Motorcycle Spied Testing In Near-Production Guise Ahead Of July Launch

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce the world's first-ever CNG motorcycle on July 5, 2024, and the latest set of spy shots provide the clearest look yet of the upcoming commuter. The new Bajaj CNG bike on test appeared to be in near-production guise.

The spy images hint at a conventional design with a few retro elements like the round headlight. The camouflage is hiding the petrol tank, while a CNG cylinder will be placed below it held together by circular braces. There's no update on the powertrain but it is expected to be a 125 cc unit.

There's no word on the fuel efficiency figures, which would undoubtedly be the biggest talking point on the upcoming motorcycle.

This will be the first time that a factory-fitted CNG bike is being launched in the market. The success of this motorcycle could power a new ecosystem right from CNG station operators, to mechanics and more.

