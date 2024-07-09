Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle To Eventually Be Exported To 6 Countries

Bajaj Auto has stated it plans to eventually start exports of its latest offering, the Freedom 125 to six other markets across the world. These include Colombia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Tanzania and Peru, all countries with widespread availability of CNG. The company, however, also stated that it will focus on fulfilling orders in the Indian market first before commencing exports. Launched on July 5, the Bajaj Freedom 125 is the first CNG-powered motorcycle in the world.

The Freedom 125 comes with a 2 kg fuel tank beneath the seat

The key features of the Freedom 125 include a 2 kg CNG tank, integrated beneath the 785 mm seat. Bajaj says it is the longest seat yet fitted on a motorcycle in this segment. It also features a 2-litre auxiliary petrol tank that sits just ahead of the seat. There is a common flap for the petrol and CNG refuelling ports. Riders can switch between using CNG or petrol using a switch on the left handlebar cube. Aside from this, the top-of-the-line variant also benefits from a negative LCD cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, while the lower variants get a more basic LCD cluster with no Bluetooth connectivity.

The motorcycle comes with a negative LCD cluster with Bluetooth connectivity on the top-of-the-line variant



Bajaj claims that when running purely on CNG, the bike will cover up to 102 kilometres per kilogram of CNG. The bike’s CNG-only range stands at 200 kilometres, which, in combination with the petrol tank mileage, will result in a range of up to 330 kilometres.

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with a 125 cc single-cylinder engine with a peak power output of 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission.