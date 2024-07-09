Login
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle To Eventually Be Exported To 6 Countries

Bajaj plans to export the Freedom 125 to overseas markets where availability of CNG is widespread.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj plans to eventually commence exports of the Freedom 125 to six different nations.
  • The Bajaj Freedom 125 was launched on July 5.
  • The Bajaj Freedom 125 is the first CNG-powered motorcycle in the world.

Bajaj Auto has stated it plans to eventually start exports of its latest offering, the Freedom 125 to six other markets across the world. These include Colombia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Tanzania and Peru, all countries with widespread availability of CNG. The company, however, also stated that it will focus on fulfilling orders in the Indian market first before commencing exports. Launched on July 5, the Bajaj Freedom 125 is the first CNG-powered motorcycle in the world.

 

Also ReadBajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000; Offers 102 KM/KG Claimed Mileage
 

Bajaj Freedom 125 16

The Freedom 125 comes with a 2 kg fuel tank beneath the seat

 

The key features of the Freedom 125 include a 2 kg CNG tank, integrated beneath the 785 mm seat. Bajaj says it is the longest seat yet fitted on a motorcycle in this segment. It also features a 2-litre auxiliary petrol tank that sits just ahead of the seat. There is a common flap for the petrol and CNG refuelling ports. Riders can switch between using CNG or petrol using a switch on the left handlebar cube. Aside from this, the top-of-the-line variant also benefits from a negative LCD cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, while the lower variants get a more basic LCD cluster with no Bluetooth connectivity. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle: Top Five Highlights

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Top Five Highlights 6

The motorcycle comes with a negative LCD cluster with Bluetooth connectivity on the top-of-the-line variant


Bajaj claims that when running purely on CNG, the bike will cover up to 102 kilometres per kilogram of CNG. The bike’s CNG-only range stands at 200 kilometres, which, in combination with the petrol tank mileage, will result in a range of up to 330 kilometres.

 

Also ReadBajaj Freedom 125: Top 10 Stats About The World’s First CNG Motorcycle
 

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with a 125 cc single-cylinder engine with a peak power output of 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission. 

# Bajaj# Bajaj Auto# Bajaj Auto India# Bajaj Freedom 125# Bajaj Freedom CNG bike# Bajaj CNG Bike# Bajaj CNG Bike Exports# Bajaj CNG Bike Launch# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
