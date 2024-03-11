Upcoming Bajaj CNG Commuter Bike Spied Again

Following the news of Bajaj Auto’s head honcho, Rajiv Bajaj, disclosing a few details on the upcoming CNG-powered commuter motorcycle, a test mule of the upcoming bike has been spotted for the second time now. While the previous spy image only revealed a few details of the motorcycle, the latest spy image provides more details of the motorcycle.



Spotted along with the Platina 110, one of Bajaj Auto’s popular commuter offerings, it is clear that the manufacturer is benchmarking the upcoming CNG-powered commuter motorcycle with it. While there are no details on the specifications of the upcoming CNG bike, it will likely have a displacement higher than 110cc to compensate for the comparatively low power output with CNG. Moving further, the bike has a long and wide one-piece saddle and is likely to have the CNG tank located underneath. The fuel tank area has a noticeable panel gap suggesting it to be a flap to access the refilling nozzle for the tank. Like all CNG- powered vehicles, this one too will have a small petrol tank, to operate the motorcycle whenever the CNG is over. There is a blue switch located on the left switchgear which could likely be for the switch between the fueling modes.

Other observations include a fully digital instrument console, a tall one-piece handlebar, and a typical upright commuter riding stance by looking at the position of the seat, bars and footpegs. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. For braking, the test mule was equipped with a disc-drum setup and is likely to be equipped with single-channel ABS. Expect a drum setup to also be on offer with a combined braking system.

Bajaj Auto is expected to launch the CNG-powered commuter motorcycle by the next quarter, and it will be the first of its kind in India. While there is no direct competition, once launched, Bajaj’s CNG-powered commuter will rival the TVS Radeon, Honda Shine 100, Hero Splendor Plus and the Bajaj Platina 110.

