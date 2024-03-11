Login

Upcoming Bajaj CNG Commuter Bike Spied Again

The CNG-powered commuter by Bajaj Auto is scheduled for launch in the next quarter
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj CNG-powered commuter motorcycle spied again
  • Scheduled for launch in the next quarter
  • Will cut down operating and fuel costs by 55-65 per cent

Following the news of Bajaj Auto’s head honcho, Rajiv Bajaj, disclosing a few details on the upcoming CNG-powered commuter motorcycle, a test mule of the upcoming bike has been spotted for the second time now. While the previous spy image only revealed a few details of the motorcycle, the latest spy image provides more details of the motorcycle.


Also Read: Bajaj To Launch World’s First CNG-Powered Motorcycle Soon

Spotted along with the Platina 110, one of Bajaj Auto’s popular commuter offerings, it is clear that the manufacturer is benchmarking the upcoming CNG-powered commuter motorcycle with it. While there are no details on the specifications of the upcoming CNG bike, it will likely have a displacement higher than 110cc to compensate for the comparatively low power output with CNG. Moving further, the bike has a long and wide one-piece saddle and is likely to have the CNG tank located underneath. The fuel tank area has a noticeable panel gap suggesting it to be a flap to access the refilling nozzle for the tank. Like all CNG- powered vehicles, this one too will have a small petrol tank, to operate the motorcycle whenever the CNG is over. There is a blue switch located on the left switchgear which could likely be for the switch between the fueling modes.

 

Also Read: New Bajaj 150 cc Commuter Motorcycle Spotted Testing; Is This The CT150X?
 

Other observations include a fully digital instrument console, a tall one-piece handlebar, and a typical upright commuter riding stance by looking at the position of the seat, bars and footpegs. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. For braking, the test mule was equipped with a disc-drum setup and is likely to be equipped with single-channel ABS. Expect a drum setup to also be on offer with a combined braking system.

Bajaj Auto is expected to launch the CNG-powered commuter motorcycle by the next quarter, and it will be the first of its kind in India. While there is no direct competition, once launched, Bajaj’s CNG-powered commuter will rival the TVS Radeon, Honda Shine 100, Hero Splendor Plus and the Bajaj Platina 110.

 

# Bajaj CNG Motorcycle# Bajaj Commuter Bikes# Bajaj upcoming motorcycle# Bikes# Two Wheelers
