New Bajaj 150 cc Commuter Motorcycle Spotted Testing; Is This The CT150X?

Bajaj Auto has several new launches lined up for domestic and export markets and the company seems to be focussing its efforts on the commuter motorcycle range, which remains its bread and butter offerings. While the manufacturer recently added more Pulsars to the lineup in the form of the Pulsar N150, a new spy shot suggests that the brand is working on a 150 cc commuter which could be targeted at semi-urban and rural markets. While details aren’t available, speculations suggest this is the upcoming Bajaj CT150X.

Positioned as a workhorse commuter with more power, the Bajaj CT150X could be a major differentiator for buyers who want the utility of a Platina or CT125X but with more power and premium appeal. At present, the Yamaha FZ-X is one of the few offerings that brings a premium touch with utilitarian usability. The Japanese offering is quite popular in semi-urban markets and Bajaj would want to tap into that potential entering at a much lower price point.

The camouflaged test mule reveals little about the upcoming motorcycle but a closer look reveals a round headlamp, a flat commuter-style handlebar with brace, heavy-duty front forks, and a single-piece seat with a grab rail. The bike also seems capable of handling rough roads with an engine crash guard, rear tyre hugger and a saree guard. This is all similar to the CT125X, which is why it’s likely to be called the ‘CT150X’ upon launch.

Not just India but the CT150X has massive potential in markets like South America and Africa where Bajaj has a significant presence. Both are emerging markets looking for low-cost and versatile carriers and the extra oomph from the motor coupled with more carrying capacity would make them just right for these markets. Do note that Bajaj still sells the Boxer 150 in African markets for the same reason and the new CT150X would be a notable addition to the lineup.

The upcoming Bajaj CT150X could use a tweaked version of the Pulsar 150’s 149 cc single-cylinder engine. The motor develops 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm of peak torque on the Pulsar, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The unit could be revised for a more torque-friendly output. The spy shots also reveal a round headlamp, alloy wheels, a front disc brake, rugged footpegs and more.

In addition to the CT150X, Bajaj is also said to be working on a new CNG-powered commuter motorcycle, which will be a first of its kind in the country. The CNG-powered motorcycle holds a lot of potential, especially amidst rising fuel prices. With two-wheelers being the biggest consumers of fossil fuels in India, a CNG-powered bike might just be the revolution we need. The Pune-based two-wheeler giant remains tightlipped about its upcoming offerings and we will have to wait to hear official details.

