Bajaj Chetak Prices Slashed To Rs 1.15 Lakh For Limited Period In Select States

Bajaj has reduced prices for the Chetak electric scooter in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The EV is now being offered at a price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) making it between Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 more affordable depending on the state. The scooter is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) in most states in India though prices in Maharashtra sit at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has said that the new price is only valid “till stocks last.”

Aside from announcing the special prices for the two states, Bajaj said that its electric scooter is being offered with a special offer for customers booking the model via Amazon. This however is limited to the cities of Bengaluru and Chennai.

The Chetak comes with a 2.9 kWh battery pack and has a certified range of up to 108 km.

The Chetak is Bajaj’s first electric scooter for the Indian market and comes with a 2.9 kWh battery pack giving it a certified range of up to 108 km on a single charge. The scooter can be charged to 100 per cent in roughly four hours and packs in features such as a coloured LCD instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, tamper alert, geo-fencing and the capability to receive over-the-air (OTA) updates. It is also one of the only electric scooters in the market to feature an all-metal construction.

The company plans to expand the Chetak range in the coming years by offering a lower-spec model featuring a more basic hub-mounted electric motor. The test mule for the same was spied testing on Indian roads recently and could help Bajaj target a new segment of buyers looking for an affordable electric scooter.