Bajaj Chetak Prices Slashed To Rs 1.15 Lakh For Limited Period In Select States

Special festive pricing is applicable in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

24-Oct-23 11:33 AM IST

Highlights

  • Bajaj offers reduced prices for limited period in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka
  • Chetak Priced between Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in other states
  • Company working on a lower-spec variant of the scooter

Bajaj has reduced prices for the Chetak electric scooter in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The EV is now being offered at a price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) making it between Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 more affordable depending on the state. The scooter is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) in most states in India though prices in Maharashtra sit at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has said that the new price is only valid “till stocks last.”

 

Also read: Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor
 

Aside from announcing the special prices for the two states, Bajaj said that its electric scooter is being offered with a special offer for customers booking the model via Amazon. This however is limited to the cities of Bengaluru and Chennai.

The Chetak comes with a 2.9 kWh battery pack and has a certified range of up to 108 km.

 

Also read: RecycleKaro And Bajaj Auto Collaborate For Battery Recycling
 

The Chetak is Bajaj’s first electric scooter for the Indian market and comes with a 2.9 kWh battery pack giving it a certified range of up to 108 km on a single charge. The scooter can be charged to 100 per cent in roughly four hours and packs in features such as a coloured LCD instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, tamper alert, geo-fencing and the capability to receive over-the-air (OTA) updates. It is also one of the only electric scooters in the market to feature an all-metal construction.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Sunny To Make A Comeback In Electric Guise!

 

The company plans to expand the Chetak range in the coming years by offering a lower-spec model featuring a more basic hub-mounted electric motor. The test mule for the same was spied testing on Indian roads recently and could help Bajaj target a new segment of buyers looking for an affordable electric scooter.

