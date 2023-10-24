Bajaj Chetak Prices Slashed To Rs 1.15 Lakh For Limited Period In Select States
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
24-Oct-23 11:33 AM IST
Highlights
- Bajaj offers reduced prices for limited period in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka
- Chetak Priced between Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in other states
- Company working on a lower-spec variant of the scooter
Bajaj has reduced prices for the Chetak electric scooter in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The EV is now being offered at a price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) making it between Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 more affordable depending on the state. The scooter is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) in most states in India though prices in Maharashtra sit at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has said that the new price is only valid “till stocks last.”
Also read: Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor
Aside from announcing the special prices for the two states, Bajaj said that its electric scooter is being offered with a special offer for customers booking the model via Amazon. This however is limited to the cities of Bengaluru and Chennai.
The Chetak comes with a 2.9 kWh battery pack and has a certified range of up to 108 km.
Also read: RecycleKaro And Bajaj Auto Collaborate For Battery Recycling
The Chetak is Bajaj’s first electric scooter for the Indian market and comes with a 2.9 kWh battery pack giving it a certified range of up to 108 km on a single charge. The scooter can be charged to 100 per cent in roughly four hours and packs in features such as a coloured LCD instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, tamper alert, geo-fencing and the capability to receive over-the-air (OTA) updates. It is also one of the only electric scooters in the market to feature an all-metal construction.
Also Read: Bajaj Sunny To Make A Comeback In Electric Guise!
The company plans to expand the Chetak range in the coming years by offering a lower-spec model featuring a more basic hub-mounted electric motor. The test mule for the same was spied testing on Indian roads recently and could help Bajaj target a new segment of buyers looking for an affordable electric scooter.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Bajaj Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades
3 hours ago
With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.
3 hours ago
The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets
5 hours ago
Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.
7 hours ago
The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.
9 hours ago
Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.
9 hours ago
These benefits will be available until November 15
10 hours ago
The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR
1 day ago
The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options
1 day ago
HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market
6 days ago
The 3000 sq. ft. dealership will cater to customers who are interested in the Karizma XMR, the Vida V1 scooter and the Harley-Davidson X440.
9 days ago
carandbike understands River delivered over 15 scooters to the first batch of customers in Bengaluru
11 days ago
The E2GO Graphene electric scooter has a claimed range of 100 km, and the battery can be fully charged in 8 hours
15 days ago
RecycleKaro and Bajaj Auto's partnership targets recycling 500 metric tonnes of lithium-ion batteries annually. With a 95% recovery rate, the process extracts high-purity raw materials like cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese.
18 days ago
Ather Energy has partnered with Vaidya Energy, a subsidiary of Vaidya's Organisation of Industries & Trading Houses (VOITH to open its first experience center in Kathmandu by November 2023