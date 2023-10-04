Bajaj Sunny To Make A Comeback In Electric Guise!
By Janak Sorap
2 mins read
04-Oct-23 12:15 AM IST
Highlights
- Humble Bajaj Sunny to be reintroduced in EV avatar
- Styling is strikingly similar to the original design
- Likely to be launched by 2025
Following the path of resurrection as the mighty Chetak, the humble Sunny scooter has been spied for the first time in EV form. The test mule was spotted in Pune, heavily camouflaged yet strikingly similar to the original design of the scooter. The prototype appears to be in the development stage, considering the crude finish of the cycle parts and what appears to be the battery pack located behind the front apron.
When the patent images and prototype vehicles of the Chetak started to surface on the internet, it was clear that the scooter had received an evolved design based on the original Chetak. Interestingly, the same doesn’t seem to be the case with the Sunny EV. The test mule’s design is very similar to the original design. Everything from the boxy design, circular headlamp, rectangular tail lamp, three-spoke wheels, trailing arm suspension at the front, rear grab handle to the thin floorboard is very similar to the original design.
The absence of an exhaust muffler is an immediate giveaway of it being an electric. Also, the presence of what seems to be a battery pack, located in place of the spare wheel behind the front apron. We expect the battery pack to be relocated under the seat once the scooter enters closer to the production stage. It is also possible that Bajaj could be testing battery swapping options with the Sunny, considering versatility to be one of its highlights.
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
The overall dimensions of the Sunny EV are smaller than that of the Chetak, confirming it to be have a different platform. Knowing that Bajaj manufactures the Yulu scooter and had showcased two new models in February, the Miracle GR and DeX GR, its very likely for some platform sharing with the Sunny EV.
The test mule featured a hub-mounted motor mounted to a box-type swingarm suspended by twin shock absorbers. Meanwhile, for braking, the scooter employed drum brakes at both ends. While its too early to confirm the boxy retro styling to make it into production, expect an more evolved design overall, LED lighting and circular side mirrors like on the original Sunny to be a part of the final form.
Also Read: Bajaj To Launch Pulsar NS400 In March 2024!
Gauging from the test mule's, it is safe to consider that the production version of the Sunny EV to not be ready before the end of next year or early 2025. The original Sunny was aimed at the masses as an entry point to a motorised two-wheeler.
Expect Bajaj to have a similar strategy with the modern Sunny, suggesting it to be priced competitively in the market when launched.
