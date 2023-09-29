Login

Bajaj To Launch Pulsar NS400 In March 2024!

The highest displacement Pulsar will borrow the same mill from the Dominar 400
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

29-Sep-23 05:43 PM IST

Highlights

  • Will be based on the perimeter chassis of the Pulsar NS200
  • Six other updates/launches in the pipeline for the current financial year
  • Upcoming Pulsar NS400 to be launched in March 2024

Bajaj Auto has a slew of launches/updates planned for the current financial year as Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of the company in a recent interview announced that the biggest-ever Pulsar will be launched in March next year. And that’s not all, the company is also gearing up to introduce six new motorcycles in the form of launches/updates in the existing segment of 125-200cc.

The NS200 and NS160 received a mid-life update that consisting of upgraded cycle parts and new decals.

 

According to reports, the biggest Pulsar is likely to be called the NS400 and will use the underpinnings of the other motorcycles in the company’s two-wheeler portfolio. For the chassis, the NS400 will use a reworked version of the perimeter frame from the NS200. We already know how good the NS200 handles, thanks to the capable chassis, which will further benefit the NS400 in the handling and agility department. Next is the powertrain which will be borrowed from the Dominar 400 that currently puts out 39.5 bhp and 35 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh

The Dominar 400 is the flagship motorcycle in Bajaj's motorcycle lineup.

 

Lastly, in the design department, one can expect the NS400 to receive a design that’s based on the current NS family. However, the motorcycle is likely to receive some unique design elements and decals to differentiate it from the others, while keeping to the aggressive styling. For features, expect the NS400 to come with an LED headlamp and semi-digital infinity display packing an analogue tachometer and an LCD unit for other information. For cycle parts, expect the NS400 to feature a USD fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Wheels are likely to remain the same as the NS models but with chunkier tyre profiles.

Coming to the pricing, it only makes sense for Bajaj to position the NS400 below the Dominar 400 since the latter is the brand’s flagship offering. That said, we expect Bajaj to price the upcoming NS400 in the ballpark of Rs 2-2.2 lakh (ex-showroom) making it the most affordable sub-400cc motorcycle in the market.
