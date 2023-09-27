Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh

The Pulsar is the most extensive model range in Bajaj Auto’s portfolio and it is now a model bigger with the launch of the all-new Pulsar N150. Launched at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the N150 is the third motorcycle from Bajaj in the 150 cc segment besides the Pulsar 150 and the P150. The motorcycle is available in a single variant and is available in three colour options.

The new Pulsar N150 is similar in terms of design to the N160. It features the same sporty design with edgy lines, an LED projector headlamp without the other clear lens, chiselled fuel tank with extensions. The seat on the N150 is a one-piece unit and the rear grab handle is also a one-piece unit instead of a split-type on the P150.

On the feature front, the N150 comes with a semi-digital LCD instrument console with an analogue tachometer borrowed from the Pulsar models. The setup is quite basic but provides all the necessary information that’s needed. The bike comes with an LED projector headlamp flanked by LED pilot lamps and an LED tail lamp. Apart from that, the bike comes with a side-stand engine cut-off sensor, single-channel ABS and a USB charging port.

Powering the new Pulsar N150 is a 149.68 cc single-pot air-cooled motor that is capable of churning out 14.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm, which is the same as the Pulsar P150. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Limited Reports 15 Per Cent Decrease In Total Sales

For the cycle parts, the N150 is suspended by 31 mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels with a 260 mm disc brake at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the back. It comes shod with 90/90-R17 and 120/80-R17 section tyres from MRF.

On the competition front, the new Pulsar N150 rivals the TVS Apache RTR 160, Suzuki Gixxer and the Hero Xtreme 160R.