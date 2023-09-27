Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
By Janak Sorap
2 mins read
27-Sep-23 12:16 PM IST
Highlights
- New Pulsar N150 launched at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Powered by a 149.68 cc air-cooled unit
- Offered in three colour schemes
The Pulsar is the most extensive model range in Bajaj Auto’s portfolio and it is now a model bigger with the launch of the all-new Pulsar N150. Launched at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the N150 is the third motorcycle from Bajaj in the 150 cc segment besides the Pulsar 150 and the P150. The motorcycle is available in a single variant and is available in three colour options.
The new Pulsar N150 is similar in terms of design to the N160. It features the same sporty design with edgy lines, an LED projector headlamp without the other clear lens, chiselled fuel tank with extensions. The seat on the N150 is a one-piece unit and the rear grab handle is also a one-piece unit instead of a split-type on the P150.
On the feature front, the N150 comes with a semi-digital LCD instrument console with an analogue tachometer borrowed from the Pulsar models. The setup is quite basic but provides all the necessary information that’s needed. The bike comes with an LED projector headlamp flanked by LED pilot lamps and an LED tail lamp. Apart from that, the bike comes with a side-stand engine cut-off sensor, single-channel ABS and a USB charging port.
Powering the new Pulsar N150 is a 149.68 cc single-pot air-cooled motor that is capable of churning out 14.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm, which is the same as the Pulsar P150. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Also Read: Bajaj Auto Limited Reports 15 Per Cent Decrease In Total Sales
For the cycle parts, the N150 is suspended by 31 mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels with a 260 mm disc brake at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the back. It comes shod with 90/90-R17 and 120/80-R17 section tyres from MRF.
On the competition front, the new Pulsar N150 rivals the TVS Apache RTR 160, Suzuki Gixxer and the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Bajaj Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-17847 second ago
The renaming of the adventure bike line-up to Enduro Veloce will be more conventional in the sense of MV Agusta’s model line-up, rather than creating a sub-brand under the Lucky Explorer name.
-7412 second ago
The Toyota-badged derivative of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a 1-year warranty on official accessories
-10616 second ago
The incident, involving a Scorpio, came to light when an FIR was lodged in Uttar Pradesh against Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra
-8925 second ago
New Mercedes Pay Plus service will allow users to make payments using fingerprint authentication via the car's MBUX system.
-6084 second ago
Launched alongside the P150 and the Pulsar 150, the new N150 is available in three colour options
-6787 second ago
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is all set to be launched in the next few weeks and it’s been spotted testing yet again in Ladakh. And this time, the exhaust note of the motorcycle can be heard clearly too.
3 minutes ago
The vehicle is positioned between the standard E-Hybrid and the top-spec Turbo E-Hybrid
15 hours ago
The E1 Astro Pro boasts a certified range of 100 km, while the Astro Pro 10 claims a 120 km range, which can be extended to 200 km with the Adventure S battery pack
16 hours ago
Surreal! That’s the word I will use to describe the experience of attending the first ever MotoGP round held in India. It had everything! Ambiguity, visa issues, extreme heat and humidity, drama, heartbreak and much more!
17 hours ago
Chennai-based EV startup Raptee has successfully secured $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in funding to boost its expansion
17 hours ago
While the Yamaha YZF-R3 is making a comeback in the Indian market after three years, the MT-03 will go on sale in the country for the first time.
19 hours ago
New variant with a hub-mounted motor could help target more price-conscious buyers.
21 hours ago
Christened Honda SP125 Sports Edition, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available for a limited period.
1 day ago
The Sonet likely to be launched in early 2024
1 day ago
Hero says that it will pause taking bookings for the Karizma XMR from midnight on September 30.