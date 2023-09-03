Login

Auto Sales August 2023: Bajaj Auto Limited Reports 15 Per Cent Decrease In Total Sales

In August 2023, Bajaj Auto reported a total of 3,41,648 units sold across its 2-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments
By Carandbike Team

03-Sep-23 10:24 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto reports a 15 per cent decrease in total sales compared to 2022, driven by a decline in domestic 2-wheeler sales.
  • Domestic commercial vehicle sales grew by 93 per cent in August.
  • Cumulative sales for April to August 2023 indicate a 29 per cent increase in domestic sales for 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Bajaj Auto Limited has released its sales figures for the month of August 2023, along with cumulative data for the April to August 2023 period. These numbers provide insights into the company's performance, with a comparative analysis against the same period in 2022. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales July 2023: Bajaj Auto's Sales Decline By 10%

In August 2023, Bajaj Auto reported a total of 3,41,648 units sold across its 2-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments. The domestic 2-wheeler segment saw a significant decrease, with sales of 1,60,820 units, marking a 31 percent decline compared to August 2022. However, export numbers were more positive, with 1,24,211 units sold, representing a 2 percent increase from the previous year. The combined sales of 2-wheelers, including domestic and exports, reached 2,85,031 units, showing a 20 percent decrease year-on-year.

 

Also Read: New Hero Karizma XMR: All You Need To Know

 

On the other hand, domestic commercial vehicle sales experienced substantial growth, reaching 44,280 units, a 93 percent increase from August 2022. However, commercial vehicle exports dipped to 12,337 units, marking a 46 percent decline. The combined sales of commercial vehicles, including domestic and exports, reached 56,617 units, reflecting a 23 percent increase year-on-year. 

The overall domestic market for 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles witnessed a 20 percent decrease, with a total of 2,05,100 units sold. The export market, considering both 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles, also saw a decrease of 6 percent, with a total of 1,36,548 units. In total, Bajaj Auto sold 3,41,648 units in August 2023, reflecting a 15 percent decrease compared to August 2022.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X Booking Amount Hiked

 

Cumulative domestic sales of 2-wheelers for this period amounted to 8,45,741 units, showing a 19 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. In contrast, 2-wheeler exports declined by 26 percent, with a total of 5,97,460 units. The combined sales of 2-wheelers during this period reached 14,43,201 units, resulting in a 5 percent decrease.

The domestic commercial vehicle segment demonstrated growth, with cumulative sales of 1,80,178 units, marking a remarkable 125 percent increase. Commercial vehicle exports experienced a decline of 29 percent, with 65,423 units sold cumulatively. The cumulative sales of commercial vehicles, considering both domestic and exports, reached 2,45,601 units, reflecting a 43 percent increase. The total domestic sales for 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles grew by 29 percent, reaching 10,25,919 units. However, the export market saw a significant decline of 26 percent, with a total of 6,62,883 units sold during this period. In total, Bajaj Auto reported cumulative sales of 16,88,802 units for the April to August 2023 period, showcasing a contrasting picture of domestic and export markets.

