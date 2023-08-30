Login

New Hero Karizma XMR: All You Need To Know

Here’s all you need to know about Hero MotoCorp’s latest offering in the market
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

30-Aug-23 05:24 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Hero Karizma XMR is built on an all-new platform.
  • Powered by a 210 cc liquid-cooled mill.
  • Currently offered at an introductory price tag of Rs 1.73 lakh.

Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Karizma XMR in the Indian market. The latest iteration of the once iconic motorcycle sports a completely new design and is also built on an all-new platform. It also gets a load of new features and features Hero’s first liquid-cooled engine. Here’s all you need to know about the all-new Karizma XMR.

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs 1.73 lakh In India

The new Karizma's design is a big leap from the previous version of the motorcycle

 

Design

Built on an all-new platform, the new Karizma has a sharp silhouette with design highlights including the H-shaped DRL built into the LED headlight housing and a muscular fuel tank. The new platform involves a steel trellis construction with the engine bolted to it as a stressed member. The front cowl of the motorcycle features XMR branding. Hero claims that the motorcycle’s design has been purposed to reduce drag while also cooling the engine. The Karizma is available in three colours - Red, Yellow and Black.

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The motorcycle gets an all new LCD TFT instrument cluster

 

Features

The Karizma XMR gets an all-new LCD TFT instrument cluster that displays information like fuel level, distance travelled, temperature along with time and date. It also gets a gear indicator and side stand indicator. The infotainment system features turn-by-turn navigation along with Bluetooth connectivity. Other features on the motorcycle include a segment-first adjustable windscreen, clip-on bars, along with call and SMS updates among others.

 

The liquid cooled engine puts out 25.15 bhp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque

 

Powertrain

The Karizma XMR is powered by Hero’s first liquid-cooled mill, which is a 4-valve, DOHC, 210 cc unit that makes 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm of peak torque, which Hero claims are the highest in the segment. The unit comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch.

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR: Top 5 Highlights

The motorcycle sits on 17-inch wheels and is shod with road biased tyres

 

Cycle Parts

In terms of cycle parts, the Karizma XMR is suspended by a Telescopic fork setup up front while the rear consists of a monoshock adjusted for preload. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends, coupled with dual channel ABS. The motorcycle sits on 17-inch wheels.

 

The XMR's price will eventually go up by Rs 10,000

 

Price and Rivals

The Hero Karizma XMR is currently offered at a price tag of Rs 1.73 lakh however that won’t last as this is merely an introductory price, which will eventually rise to Rs 1.83 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The motorcycle’s rivals in the market include the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Yamaha R15 V4, and Bajaj Pulsar RS200.

