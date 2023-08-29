Hero Karizma XMR: Top 5 Highlights

Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Karizma XMR in India. Arguably one of the most awaited launches this year, the motorcycle marks the return of the iconic Karizma nametag after a long hiatus.

Design:

The Karizma XMR’s design is a big leap from the previous version. This iteration of the motorcycle looks sleek and up-to-date with its muscular tank and sporty underpinnings. The motorcycle is built on an all-new platform involving a steel trellis construction with the engine bolted to it as a stressed member. Other design features include a split seat setup and an upswept exhaust setup. The Karizma is available in three colours- Red, Yellow and Black. Hero also offers a segment-first adjustable windscreen on the Karizma, in keeping with the sports-touring nature of the motorcycle.

Digital Instrument Cluster:

The Hero Karizma XMR gets an LCD TFT instrument cluster with a fuel gauge, and odometer, along with temperature, gear and side-stand indicators. Alongside, it can also display time and date. The unit features Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation which the company claims is a segment-first feature.

LED Lighting:

Regarding lighting, the motorcycle features full-LED projector headlamps flanked by aggressive-looking DRLs on either side. The motorcycle also gets a sharp, edgy-looking full-LED taillamp.

Hero's First Liquid-Cooled Engine:

The Karizma XMR is powered by Hero’s first liquid-cooled mill that comes with a 4-valve DOHC cylinder head design and is rated to produce 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm of max power and 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm of peak torque, which the company claims are the highest power figures in the segment. Featuring a copper-finished crank cover, the unit comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch.

Price:

The Karizma XMR comes at an introductory sticker price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom), which will eventually be increased to Rs 1.83 lakh. In terms of its rivals, the motorcycle goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar F250 and Pulsar RS 200 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.