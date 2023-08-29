Login

Hero Karizma XMR Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs 1.73 lakh In India

Post the introductory price, the new Hero Karizma XMR will carry a sticker price of Rs 1,82,900 (ex-showroom)
By Janak Sorap

2 mins read

29-Aug-23 01:22 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • All-new Karizma XMR 210 launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Built around an all-new steel trellis frame
  • Powered by a 210 cc liquid-cooled motor that produces 25.15 bhp and 20.4 Nm

The moment many motorcyclists have been waiting for has finally arrived. Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has taken the cover off the all-new Karizma marking the rebirth of the iconic motorcycle. Christened as Karizma XMR, the company has launched its flagship motorcycle at an introductory sticker price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom), post which, the motorcycle will be available at Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Hero is offering the new Karizma XMR with the choice of three colour options.

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

 

Hero Karizma brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan with Niranjan Gupta, chief executive officer, Hero MotoCorp

 

Hero has built the Karizma XMR from the ground up, featuring an all-new chassis, a completely new design, and a newly developed powertrain, with the latest features. Starting with the design, the XMR sports sharp lines with well-defined contours, highlighting the bike’s full fairing and proportions. The motorcycle looks contemporary, yet properly sporty. It features a muscular fuel tank, full LED lighting with LED DRLs, Bluetooth-enabled full digital instrumentation with segment-first turn-by-turn navigation updates, clip-on bars, adjustable windscreen, split seats, an upswept exhaust and tail section and some more.

The new Karizma XMR packs an all-new design and new underpinnings and powertrain

 

The all-new chassis has been developed from the ground up featuring a steel trellis construction with the engine bolted to it as a stressed member. The motor powering the Karizma XMR is Hero’s first liquid-cooled unit that comes with a 4-valve DOHC cylinder head design and is rated to produce 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm of max power and 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm of peak torque. The unit comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch.

 

Hero's first liquid-cooled motor that displaces 210 cc, featuring a 4-valve DOHC setup and slipper clutch

 

Coming to the cycle parts, the new Karizma XMR rides on 17-inch wheels suspended by a telescopic fork setup up front and a six-step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, equipped with dual-channel ABS.

 

The Karizma XMR features a full digital instrumentation and is accompanied by a USB charging port

 

Bookings for the all-new Karizma XMR have commenced. Interested buyers can book the new Karizma XMR today from 2:10 pm onwards from the company's official website. On the competition front, the motorcycle locks horns with the Bajaj Pulsar F250 and Pulsar RS 200 and also the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

