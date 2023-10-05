Login

Hero Karizma XMR Gets Over 13,500 Bookings; Deliveries To Begin This Month

Hero MotoCorp received 13,688 bookings for the Karizma XMR in the first window. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin this month.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

05-Oct-23 11:18 AM IST

Highlights

  • Over 13,500 bookings received for Hero Karizma XMR
  • Deliveries to commence this month itself
  • New booking window to be announced soon

Hero MotoCorp reported receiving 13,688 bookings for its new flagship motorcycle the Karizma XMR in the first window. The company has already began despatching the Karizma XMR to its dealerships and deliveries will begin this month itself, with the festive season around the corner. At the time of its launch, it was priced at Rs. 1.73 lakh but at the end of last month, the price was revised to Rs. 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Hero says it will announce the new booking window for the Karizma very soon. 

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Review

The Karizma XMR is powered by Hero’s first liquid-cooled engine that comes with a 4-valve DOHC cylinder head design and is rated to produce 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm of max power and 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm of peak torque, which the company claims are the highest power figures in the segment. Featuring a copper-finished crank cover, the engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Gets Its First Price Hike

The Hero Karizma XMR gets an LCD instrument console with a fuel gauge and odometer, along with temperature, gear indicator and side-stand indicator. It can also display time and date. The unit features Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation.

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR: All You Need To Know

The motorcycle is a brand new model ground up and gets a steel trellis frame with the engine being a stressed member. The bike gets telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear along with petal disc brakes at both ends and standard dual-channel ABS.  

 

In terms of its rivals, the motorcycle goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar F250, Pulsar RS 200 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

