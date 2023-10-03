Login

Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh

The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

03-Oct-23 04:32 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Price hiked by Rs 7000
  • Powered by a 210cc liquid-cooled motor
  • Flagship motorcycle in Hero’s product lineup

Following the communication conveyed by Hero MotorCorp, the company has revised the price of the recently launched Karizma XMR. The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh which has now been hiked by Rs 7000, taking the sticker price to Rs 1.80 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

The Karizma XMR marks the return of the legendary Karizma name and is the flagship motorcycle in Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio. Featuring a fully-faired styling with edgy lines and a striking LED headlamp, clip-on handlebar, split seat and a tidy tail section, the Karizma XMR is a striking motorcycle. Furthermore, the motorcycle comes with a fully digital console that is Bluetooth-enabled, a two-step adjustable windscreen, a USB charger, and a two-tone colour scheme.

 

Also Read: New Hero Karizma XMR: All You Need To Know

Powering the Karizma XMR is a brand new 210cc single-pot, a liquid-cooled 4-valve mill that is capable of producing 25.15 bhp of max power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. For cycle parts, the Karizma XMR is built around an all-new steel trellis frame that is suspended by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch multi-spoke alloys with disc brakes at both ends assisted by dual-channel ABS. The Karizma XMR packs an 11-litre fuel tank, tips the scale at 163.5 kg, has a ground clearance of 160 mm and a saddle height of 810mm.

 

In its segment, the Hero Karizma XMR competes against the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Yamaha R15 V4, and Bajaj Pulsar RS200.

# Karizma XMR# Karizma XMR Price Hike# motorcycle# two-wheelers

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
32,400 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
28,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai New Santro
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai New Santro
28,574 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 4.40 L
₹ 9,854/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG Hector Plus
2021 MG Hector Plus
20,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 16.00 L
₹ 35,834/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Tata Nexon
2021 Tata Nexon
14,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
2022 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
25,800 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 17,917/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda WR-V
7.8
0
10
2017 Honda WR-V
47,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
73,810 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Carens
8.9
0
10
2022 Kia Carens
4,321 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 14.65 L
₹ 32,811/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Hero Models

Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V

₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakh

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 69,380 - 72,900

Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 62,002 - 68,522

Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor

₹ 79,118 - 87,268

Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 67,400 - 71,400

Hero HF 100
Hero HF 100

₹ 49,400

Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125

₹ 83,198 - 87,198

Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110

₹ 61,900 - 71,100

Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge

₹ 65,900 - 71,200

Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125

₹ 70,590 - 82,290

Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R

₹ 1.19 - 1.3 Lakh

Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart

₹ 65,950 - 68,150

Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125

₹ 73,450 - 82,320

Hero Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110

₹ 68,599 - 76,699

Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V1

₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Lakh

Hero Glamour 125 XTEC
Hero Glamour 125 XTEC

₹ 84,838 - 89,438

Hero Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR

₹ 1.72 Lakh

Hero XPulse 200T 4V
Hero XPulse 200T 4V

₹ 1.36 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

₹ 1.27 - 1.37 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

₹ 1.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-6870 second ago

The Safari will get a redesigned front-end with a light bar linking the LED DRLs, a redesigned grille and a new bumper.

Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3478 second ago

The brand has expanded its GT Edge Collection with the launch of the Virtus Matte Edition wearing the Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint.

Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-2959 second ago

A midlife update for Tata’s five-seat SUV will bring styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1355 second ago

Bookings for the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440, manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, will reopen from October 16, 2023.

Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The special-edition Honda City and Amaze are offered in both MT and CVT automatic options

Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company sold 41,267 utility vehicles in the Indian markets marking a 20 per cent growth year-on-year.

Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Up until recently, there were only three Hyundai models that did not get six airbags as standard.

Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Boxy Kei car concept will have a range of up to 230 kilometres, says Suzuki.

Hyundai Verna Secures Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Hyundai Verna Secures Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Scoring high marks for both adult as well as child occupant protection, the Verna has become the first Hyundai to receive a five-star GNCAP rating.

Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters and Motorcycles From October 3
Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters and Motorcycles From October 3
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Prices will be hiked by about 1 per cent.

Bajaj To Launch Pulsar NS400 In March 2024!
Bajaj To Launch Pulsar NS400 In March 2024!
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The highest displacement Pulsar will borrow the same mill from the Dominar 400

More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR

Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 90,567
Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 90,567
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Christened Honda SP125 Sports Edition, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available for a limited period.

Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

12 days ago

MotoGP is here in India for the very first time and it’s huge. Here’s a quick summary of what is going to happen and what one can expect at this exciting motorsport weekend

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved