Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh

Following the communication conveyed by Hero MotorCorp, the company has revised the price of the recently launched Karizma XMR. The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh which has now been hiked by Rs 7000, taking the sticker price to Rs 1.80 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

The Karizma XMR marks the return of the legendary Karizma name and is the flagship motorcycle in Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio. Featuring a fully-faired styling with edgy lines and a striking LED headlamp, clip-on handlebar, split seat and a tidy tail section, the Karizma XMR is a striking motorcycle. Furthermore, the motorcycle comes with a fully digital console that is Bluetooth-enabled, a two-step adjustable windscreen, a USB charger, and a two-tone colour scheme.

Also Read: New Hero Karizma XMR: All You Need To Know

Powering the Karizma XMR is a brand new 210cc single-pot, a liquid-cooled 4-valve mill that is capable of producing 25.15 bhp of max power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. For cycle parts, the Karizma XMR is built around an all-new steel trellis frame that is suspended by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch multi-spoke alloys with disc brakes at both ends assisted by dual-channel ABS. The Karizma XMR packs an 11-litre fuel tank, tips the scale at 163.5 kg, has a ground clearance of 160 mm and a saddle height of 810mm.

In its segment, the Hero Karizma XMR competes against the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Yamaha R15 V4, and Bajaj Pulsar RS200.