New Hero Karizma XMR Deliveries Commenced In India

Hero Motocorp has commenced the deliveries of its flagship motorcycle, the Karizma XMR in India as the festive season approaches. During the initial booking phase, the brand secured 13,688 bookings for the Karizma XMR, and plans to announce a new booking window soon. Initially, the motorcycle was offered at an introductory price of Rs. 1.73 lakh. However, with the revised prices, it now costs Rs. 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest iteration of the iconic motorcycle boasts a fresh design and a new platform. It also introduces several new features, including a Bluetooth-enabled fully digital console, a two-step adjustable windscreen, a USB charger, and a two-tone colour scheme. Moreover, it gets turn-by-turn navigation, which the company claims is a segment-first feature.

The Karizma XMR is equipped with Hero's first liquid-cooled engine, featuring a 4-valve DOHC cylinder head design and delivering 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm of maximum power and 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm of peak torque. This engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. It is housed within a steel trellis frame and features a telescopic fork and a preload adjustable monoshock for suspension.