New Hero Karizma XMR Deliveries Commenced In India

With the festive season around the corner, Hero Motocorp has commenced deliveries of its flagship motorcycle, the Karizma XMR
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

24-Oct-23 03:12 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The company will soon provide further information about the upcoming booking window
  • Now priced at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Powered by Hero’s first liquid-cooled mill

Hero Motocorp has commenced the deliveries of its flagship motorcycle, the Karizma XMR in India as the festive season approaches. During the initial booking phase, the brand secured 13,688 bookings for the Karizma XMR, and plans to announce a new booking window soon. Initially, the motorcycle was offered at an introductory price of Rs. 1.73 lakh. However, with the revised prices, it now costs Rs. 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

 Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR First Ride Review: The Legend Returns

 

The latest iteration of the iconic motorcycle boasts a fresh design and a new platform. It also introduces several new features, including a Bluetooth-enabled fully digital console, a two-step adjustable windscreen, a USB charger, and a two-tone colour scheme. Moreover, it gets turn-by-turn navigation, which the company claims is a segment-first feature.

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Gets Over 13,500 Bookings; Deliveries To Begin This Month

 

During the initial booking phase, the brand secured 13,688 bookings for the Karizma XMR

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh

 

The Karizma XMR is equipped with Hero's first liquid-cooled engine, featuring a 4-valve DOHC cylinder head design and delivering 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm of maximum power and 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm of peak torque. This engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. It is housed within a steel trellis frame and features a telescopic fork and a preload adjustable monoshock for suspension.

