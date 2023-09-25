Hero Karizma XMR Prices To Be Hiked By Rs 7,000 From October 1

The new Hero Karizma XMR will become dearer from next month. Hero MotoCorp has announced that the motorcycle will be priced at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) with effect from October 1, 2023. The motorcycle was launched earlier this month at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom) which will be valid till midnight of September 30, 2023. The company has also announced that it will temporarily close the booking window after September 30.

Also read: New Hero Karizma XMR: All You Need To Know



Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Review

“The new Karizma XMR has already created a lot of excitement among the customers. The response has been great and this is a true testament to the trust that our customers have placed in this iconic legend. The production for the new Karizma has already started and we will soon commence the deliveries,” said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India Business Unit), Hero MotoCorp.

Also read: Hero Karizma XMR Rolls Out Of Factory; Deliveries To Commence Soon



Hero recently commenced production of the new Karizma XMR though deliveries of the motorcycle are yet to commence.

The Karizma XMR is uses Hero’s first liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine. The 210 cc unit pushes out 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm of max power and 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm of peak torque, which the company claims are the highest power figures in the segment. The engine sends power to the rear wheels via a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

In terms of features, the motorcycle gets kit such as a LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, an adjustable windscreen, clip-on handlebars and dual channel ABS.

The new Karizma XMR goes up against models such as the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Yamaha R15 V4, and Bajaj Pulsar RS200.