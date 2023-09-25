Login

Hero Karizma XMR Prices To Be Hiked By Rs 7,000 From October 1

Hero says that it will pause taking bookings for the Karizma XMR from midnight on September 30.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

25-Sep-23 02:01 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Price to be hiked by Rs 7,000
  • Bookings to be paused from midnight on September 30
  • New price to be applicable from October 1, 2023

The new Hero Karizma XMR will become dearer from next month. Hero MotoCorp has announced that the motorcycle will be priced at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) with effect from October 1, 2023. The motorcycle was launched earlier this month at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom) which will be valid till midnight of September 30, 2023. The company has also announced that it will temporarily close the booking window after September 30.

 

Also read: New Hero Karizma XMR: All You Need To Know
 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Review

 

“The new Karizma XMR has already created a lot of excitement among the customers. The response has been great and this is a true testament to the trust that our customers have placed in this iconic legend. The production for the new Karizma has already started and we will soon commence the deliveries,” said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India Business Unit), Hero MotoCorp.

 

Also read: Hero Karizma XMR Rolls Out Of Factory; Deliveries To Commence Soon
 

Hero recently commenced production of the new Karizma XMR though deliveries of the motorcycle are yet to commence.

The Karizma XMR is uses Hero’s first liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine. The 210 cc unit pushes out 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm of max power and 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm of peak torque, which the company claims are the highest power figures in the segment. The engine sends power to the rear wheels via a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

 

In terms of features, the motorcycle gets kit such as a LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, an adjustable windscreen, clip-on handlebars and dual channel ABS.

 

The new Karizma XMR goes up against models such as the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Yamaha R15 V4, and Bajaj Pulsar RS200.

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Karizma# Hero Karizma XMR# Karizma XMR 210# Hero Karizma XMR 210# Hero motorcycles# Motorcycles# Bikes# Two wheeler# Motorcycles in India# Bike

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Jazz
2017 Honda Jazz
41,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.95 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Popular Hero Models

Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V

₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakh

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 69,380 - 72,900

Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 62,002 - 68,522

Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor

₹ 79,118 - 87,268

Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 67,400 - 71,400

Hero HF 100
Hero HF 100

₹ 49,400

Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125

₹ 83,198 - 87,198

Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110

₹ 61,900 - 71,100

Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge

₹ 65,900 - 71,200

Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125

₹ 70,590 - 82,290

Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R

₹ 1.19 - 1.3 Lakh

Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart

₹ 65,950 - 68,150

Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125

₹ 73,450 - 82,320

Hero Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110

₹ 68,599 - 76,699

Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V1

₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Lakh

Hero Glamour 125 XTEC
Hero Glamour 125 XTEC

₹ 84,838 - 89,438

Hero Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR

₹ 1.72 Lakh

Hero XPulse 200T 4V
Hero XPulse 200T 4V

₹ 1.36 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

₹ 1.27 - 1.37 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

₹ 1.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 28, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil
Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13005 second ago

Tata said that the buses come with a 350-bar hydrogen storage tank, a 70 kW fuel cell as well as safety systems such as ESC.

BMW iX1 Electric SUV India Launch On September 28
BMW iX1 Electric SUV India Launch On September 28
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-8365 second ago

The BMW iX1 electric SUV will be launched on September 28, 2023.

Hero Karizma XMR Prices To Be Hiked By Rs 7,000 From October 1
Hero Karizma XMR Prices To Be Hiked By Rs 7,000 From October 1
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-5985 second ago

Hero says that it will pause taking bookings for the Karizma XMR from midnight on September 30.

Tesla Achieves 5 Million EV Production Milestone
Tesla Achieves 5 Million EV Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2307 second ago

The five millionth Tesla, was a Model 3 Highland in Pearl White, produced at the Shanghai plant.

Ford Patents Brake Light Detection System to Elevate Autonomous Vehicle Safety
Ford Patents Brake Light Detection System to Elevate Autonomous Vehicle Safety
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Ford's software includes specialised algorithms for both day and night conditions, optimising brake light detection.

Triumph 250 cc Motocross Bike Showcased; Full Reveal On November 28
Triumph 250 cc Motocross Bike Showcased; Full Reveal On November 28
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The motorcycle is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder engine developed from the ground up by Triumph

Bharat MotoGP Race: Marco Bezzecchi Dominates The First Ever Indian Grand Prix While Marquez And Bagnaia Crash
Bharat MotoGP Race: Marco Bezzecchi Dominates The First Ever Indian Grand Prix While Marquez And Bagnaia Crash
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Jorge Martin, riding for Pramac, narrowly held onto second place in a fierce contest against Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha.

Jaguar Partners With Tesla For NACS Port Integration
Jaguar Partners With Tesla For NACS Port Integration
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Under this partnership all new Jaguars sold in the US, Canada, and Mexico from 2025 onwards will come equipped with North American Charging Standard

Mercedes-Benz Introduces New Smart Home Function On MBUX
Mercedes-Benz Introduces New Smart Home Function On MBUX
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

This feature is compatible with a wide range of smart devices that support Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings,TP-Link, and myQ by Chamberlain Group

Novel 'Kiss Me' Trophy Set to Grace Japanese Grand Prix Podium
Novel 'Kiss Me' Trophy Set to Grace Japanese Grand Prix Podium
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Lenovo, the race title sponsor, collaborated with the renowned design studio Pininfarina to create these unique trophies.

MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions
MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The race distance of the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races is reduced by one lap, whereas, the MotoGP race is being reduced by three laps.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm

Suzuki Motorcycle India To Host 'Suzuki Matsuri 2023' Event in New Delhi
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Host 'Suzuki Matsuri 2023' Event in New Delhi
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The event is scheduled to take place on October 1st, 2023, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29
TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Electric One Make Championship will debut at the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship and will feature 8 riders.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Sharing its 648 cc parallel-twin engine with the Super Meteor 650 cruiser, the Shotgun 650 could well be the most expensive Royal Enfield offering to date.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hero Karizma XMR Prices To Be Hiked By Rs 7,000 From October 1
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn