Hero Karizma XMR Rolls Out Of Factory; Deliveries To Commence Soon

Hero MotoCorp has begun manufacturing the new Karizma XMR at its plant. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin soon.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

15-Sep-23 04:29 PM IST

  • First Hero Karizma XMR rolls out of factory
  • Deliveries to begin this month itself
  • Introductory pricing of Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hero MotoCorp has begun manufacturing the all-new Karizma XMR at its plant. The first Karizma XMR was rolled out of the plant yesterday and the company says that deliveries of the motorcycle will begin this month itself. One can book the motorcycle for Rs. 3,000 and the introductory price of the bike is Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Review

 

The Karizma XMR is powered by Hero’s first liquid-cooled mill that comes with a 4-valve DOHC cylinder head design and is rated to produce 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm of max power and 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm of peak torque, which the company claims are the highest power figures in the segment. Featuring a copper-finished crank cover, the engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Launched In India

 

The Hero Karizma XMR gets an LCD instrument console with a fuel gauge and odometer, along with temperature, gear indicator and side-stand indicator. It can also display time and date. The unit features Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation.

The motorcycle is a brand new model ground up and gets a steel trellis frame with the engine being a stressed member. The bike gets telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear along with petal disc brakes at both ends and standard dual-channel ABS.  

In terms of its rivals, the motorcycle goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar F250 and Pulsar RS 200 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.  

