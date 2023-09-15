Hero Karizma XMR Rolls Out Of Factory; Deliveries To Commence Soon
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
15-Sep-23 04:29 PM IST
Highlights
- First Hero Karizma XMR rolls out of factory
- Deliveries to begin this month itself
- Introductory pricing of Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hero MotoCorp has begun manufacturing the all-new Karizma XMR at its plant. The first Karizma XMR was rolled out of the plant yesterday and the company says that deliveries of the motorcycle will begin this month itself. One can book the motorcycle for Rs. 3,000 and the introductory price of the bike is Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Review
The Karizma XMR is powered by Hero’s first liquid-cooled mill that comes with a 4-valve DOHC cylinder head design and is rated to produce 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm of max power and 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm of peak torque, which the company claims are the highest power figures in the segment. Featuring a copper-finished crank cover, the engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.
Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Launched In India
The Hero Karizma XMR gets an LCD instrument console with a fuel gauge and odometer, along with temperature, gear indicator and side-stand indicator. It can also display time and date. The unit features Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation.
The motorcycle is a brand new model ground up and gets a steel trellis frame with the engine being a stressed member. The bike gets telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear along with petal disc brakes at both ends and standard dual-channel ABS.
In terms of its rivals, the motorcycle goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar F250 and Pulsar RS 200 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hero Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-16821 second ago
Hero MotoCorp has begun manufacturing the new Karizma XMR at its plant. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin soon.
-15074 second ago
The Ather 450X offers two regenerative options on the digital console: Active and Braking regen
-8755 second ago
Since it was first launched in India 15 years ago, the Dzire has grown to be quite popular in the sub-compact sedan segment in India.
-8663 second ago
The 2023 Honda CB200X is now OBD-II compliant and also gets an assist and a slipper clutch.
-5454 second ago
For now, the EQE – which is the largest battery-powered Mercedes SUV in the country – will be available in a single variant.
-4851 second ago
The all-electric Range Rover is expected to debut sometime next year as Land Rover’s first EV.
-3293 second ago
Bookings for the new Citroen C3 Aircross have opened for a token of Rs. 25,000. It will be launched at an introductory starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
34 minutes ago
Special edition Brutale pays tribute to the historic Assen Circuit in the Netherlands with a striking blue and silver paint scheme.
3 hours ago
With an expected price tag of Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom), the EQE SUV will join the EQS and EQB in the brand’s all-electric India portfolio.
3 hours ago
Will be the smallest engine to power a modern Ducati
12 days ago
The company sold a total of 4,88,717 units of motorcycles and scooters
15 days ago
Will the new Hero Karizma XMR be as iconic as the original Karizma from 20 years ago? We seek some answers while spending some time with the all-new Karizma XMR.
15 days ago
Here’s all you need to know about Hero MotoCorp’s latest offering in the market
15 days ago
The Hero Karizma XMR brings in a lot of ‘firsts’ from the brand. But how does it stack up against its rivals, ranging from 150 cc to 250 cc. Read on to find out.
16 days ago
Here are the top five highlights of the all-new Hero Karizma XMR.