Hero MotoCorp Opens Hero Premia, Its First Premium Dealership In India
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
21-Oct-23 12:19 PM IST
Highlights
- Hero MotoCorp’s first premium dealership is based in Calicut, Kerala
- Will offer best-in-class ownership experience to customers
- Customers can experience the H-D X 440 as well
India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has inaugurated its first premium dealership in Calicut, Kerala. Named Hero Premia, the dealership will showcase the brand’s flagship products, such as the Karizma XMR and the Vida V1 scooter. Moreover, the dealership will also get customers to experience the Harley-Davidson X440, Hero MotoCorp’s first co-developed motorcycle.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter
The Hero Premia dealership adopts a unique premium dark façade, evoking the connotation of modernity. The 3000 sq. ft. dealership focuses on delivering the best-in-class premium ownership experience with a professionally trained sales team that will offer the customers a personalized experience depending on their mobility needs.
Also Read: New Hero Scooter Spied On Test!
Commenting on the occasion, Mr Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, “As we open doors of our first premium dealership in India, we are not just offering a diversified display of our motorcycles and scooters, we are showcasing the future of mobility which is premium, innovative and sustainable. The FY’24 will see our company significantly strengthen its premium retail experience across India. With the launch of new premium products this year – Karizma XMR and Harley-Davidson X440, the premium portfolio of Hero MotoCorp looks stronger than ever and we’re confident that Hero Premia, our brand-new premium retail channel is poised for greater success in the coming months. Offering an inclusive brand experience to its customers under one roof, Hero Premia is not only a point of sale but a testament to our promise of providing an unmatched high-quality brand experience.”
Also Read: Ultraviolette-Hero Face-off: High Court Hearing Scheduled For November 7
The Hero MotoCorp Karizma XMR is priced at Rs 1,42,900 lakh, while the Vida V1 is priced at Rs 1,45,900. Moreover, prices for the Harley-Davidson X440 range from Rs 2,39,500 for the base Denim variant, Rs 2,59,500 for the Vivid variant, and Rs 2,79,500 for the top-spec S variant. All prices are ex-showroom, India.
