Ultraviolette-Hero Face-off: High Court Hearing Scheduled For November 7
By Janak Sorap
2 mins read
17-Oct-23 04:15 PM IST
Highlights
- Hero MotorCorp needs to respond to the notice on or before October 26, 2023
- First hearing on the case is to be held in the High Court of Delhi on November 7, 2023
- Ultraviolette Automotive applied for the ‘X44’ name trademark in September 2022, while Hero applied for the ‘X440’ name in November 2022.
A trademark plays a crucial role in safeguarding a business against competitors who might replicate a business strategy without offering compensation. Having said that, last month we provided an exclusive report on Bangalore-based EV start-up Ultraviolette Automotive having issued a notice to Hero MotoCorp over trademark infringement. And now post a hearing on October 12, an official order has been issued by the High Court of Delhi on the matter.
Ultraviolette hasn't yet made public the use the trademarked ‘X44’ name
The prosecutor, Ultraviolette Automotive, had filed for a trademark ‘X44’ in September 2022, which was ‘Approved and Advertised’ on the national filings portal. And about two months later in November 2022, the defendant, Hero MotoCorp applied for the trademark ‘X440’, which further went on to be used for the first Made-in-India Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was co-developed with the American bike maker. Meanwhile, UV hasn’t publicly announced its plans for the ‘X44’ title yet. On the other hand, the new H-D X440 model has received over 25,000 bookings already in a month. And now, since the commencement of the sale on October 15, 1,000 units of the X440 have already been sold, with more on the way.
Hero MotoCorp has managed to receive over 25,000 bookings for the H-D X440 and has sold 1000 units of the motorcycle
However, the court’s order states that the defendant needs to submit the necessary documents against the notice within 30 days. Reply to the notice needs to be filed by the defendant on or before October 26, 2023. And if any response needs to be filed, it needs to be filed on or before November 2, 2023. The second hearing on the said case will be held on November 7, 2023, and no extension of time for filing the reply or rejoinder will be provided to the defendant.
Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Dawn Of A New Hero?
Will Hero MotoCorp get to keep the ‘X440’ name after having launched the motorcycle already or will they have to rename the newly launched Harley-Davidson motorcycle? Will Ultraviolette Automotive be provided with compensation or will they get to retain the trademarked name? Keep watching this space for all the updates on the status of the trademark infringement fight between the two brands.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Harley-Davidson Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17423 second ago
The final valuation of the 100 per cent stake in the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant stands at Rs 12,841.1 crore.
-16136 second ago
Sekhon's performance with his specially prepared Lexus GS 300 earned him victory in the D1 category with a score of 744 points
-15312 second ago
The e-scooter has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of 80 km on a single charge
-14024 second ago
The boat is powered by a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, delivering a power output of 536 bhp.
-10751 second ago
The program allows customers to trade in their existing motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield, keep their bike, or return it at the end of the Assured Buyback tenure.
-8758 second ago
Suresh has worked for 7 years in the EV sector, previously at Ather and Ola Electric
-7777 second ago
Ola to offers buyers discounts and benefits up to Rs 24,500 as well as a complimentary 5-year warranty cover for the S1 Pro's battery pack.
-5588 second ago
This decision comes after the company temporarily replaced it with an 8-inch unit in May 2022 due to semiconductor shortages
-3170 second ago
To cap off 2023, Mercedes will bring in the refreshed version of one of its strongest-selling SUVs, along with the latest iteration of a popular AMG sedan.
46 minutes ago
Heavily updated SUVs get more tech, overhauled interiors and refreshed exterior designs.
1 month ago
With the high-performance motorcycle, Ultraviolette has entered the record books
1 month ago
The limited-run motorcycle is said to employ aerospace-grade materials, and comes with an all-aluminium key.
1 month ago
While one teaser mentions “Transcend Horizons”, the other hints at “something out of the world”
2 months ago
Bengaluru’s Ultraviolette Automotive trademarks X44, fuelling speculation about a new electric bike or scooter following the launch of its flagship F77 model.
2 months ago
Rannvijay's bike prominently displays the number 16 in the meteor grey-afterburner yellow paint scheme exclusive to the limited-run F77.