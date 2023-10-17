Hero MotoCorp Sells 1000 Units Of The Harley-Davidson X440 In India
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
17-Oct-23 12:52 PM IST
Highlights
- Hero MotoCorp began deliveries for the H-D X440 on October 15
- The Harley-Davidson X440 bagged over 25,000 bookings in one month
- The H-D X440 is priced in India from Rs. 2.40 lakh to Rs. 2.80 lakh
Hero MotorCorp, which is currently looking after the sales operations for Harley-Davidson in India, has announced commencing deliveries for the Harley-Davidson X440. The company began deliveries of the motorcycle on October 15, 2023, and so far, it has sold around 1,000 units in the country. Deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles are currently underway at about 100 dealerships, including Harley-Davidson and select Hero MotoCorp outlets, across India.
Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
Deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles are currently underway at about 100 dealerships
The Harley-Davidson X440 was introduced in July 2023, and in just one month since the start of bookings, the company has over 25,000 orders. The company claims that the rest of the orders will be delivered over the next four to five months.
Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Review
Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We were delighted to see the smiles and cheer from our customers, as we started deliveries on the first day of the festive season. It will be our endeavour to complete all deliveries over the next 4-5 months. Our supply chain is already in the process of ramping up the capacity, as we would like to serve every single customer in India who wants to own a Harley Davidson and reduce the waiting period moving forward.”
The Harley-Davidson X440 is a neo-retro roadster that takes on rivals like the Royal Enfield's 350 cc bikes and Triumph Speed 400
Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Launched At Rs. 2.29 Lakh
The Harley-Davidson X440 is a neo-retro roadster that is powered by a 440 cc, single-cylinder two-valve engine that offers - 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch, and the bike runs on 18-inch wheels, suspended from a 43 mm front upside-down fork and twin gas-charged rear shocks.
The 440 cc single-cylinder two-valve engine offers - 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm
The motorcycle is offered in three variants, with prices ranging starting around Rs. 2.40 lakh for the base Denim variant, Rs. 2.60 lakh for the Vivid variant, and Rs. 2.80 lakh for the top-spec S variant. The H-D X440 competes with the likes of the Royal Enfield’s 350 cc bikes, the Jawa and Yezdi roadsters, as well as the made-in-India Triumph Speed 400.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Harley-Davidson Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17499 second ago
The final valuation of the 100 per cent stake in the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant stands at Rs 12,841.1 crore.
-16212 second ago
Sekhon's performance with his specially prepared Lexus GS 300 earned him victory in the D1 category with a score of 744 points
-15388 second ago
The e-scooter has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of 80 km on a single charge
-14100 second ago
The boat is powered by a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, delivering a power output of 536 bhp.
-10827 second ago
The program allows customers to trade in their existing motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield, keep their bike, or return it at the end of the Assured Buyback tenure.
-8834 second ago
Suresh has worked for 7 years in the EV sector, previously at Ather and Ola Electric
-7853 second ago
Ola to offers buyers discounts and benefits up to Rs 24,500 as well as a complimentary 5-year warranty cover for the S1 Pro's battery pack.
-6898 second ago
Post the submission of documents by Hero MotoCorp on or before October 26th, the second hearing will be held on November 7, 2023, in the High Court of Delhi
-5664 second ago
This decision comes after the company temporarily replaced it with an 8-inch unit in May 2022 due to semiconductor shortages
-3246 second ago
To cap off 2023, Mercedes will bring in the refreshed version of one of its strongest-selling SUVs, along with the latest iteration of a popular AMG sedan.
1 day ago
The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the newest entrant in the scrambler segment In India
5 days ago
Remains mechanically the same, offered in two new colour schemes
6 days ago
There is no specified timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch to production motorcycles
7 days ago
Special editions of the CB350 series offer unique colour schemes and cost about Rs 1,500 more than the standard models.
8 days ago
New colour schemes with gold pinstriping to be on offer for the 350 cc models