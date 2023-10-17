Hero MotoCorp Sells 1000 Units Of The Harley-Davidson X440 In India

Hero MotorCorp, which is currently looking after the sales operations for Harley-Davidson in India, has announced commencing deliveries for the Harley-Davidson X440. The company began deliveries of the motorcycle on October 15, 2023, and so far, it has sold around 1,000 units in the country. Deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles are currently underway at about 100 dealerships, including Harley-Davidson and select Hero MotoCorp outlets, across India.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15

Deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles are currently underway at about 100 dealerships

The Harley-Davidson X440 was introduced in July 2023, and in just one month since the start of bookings, the company has over 25,000 orders. The company claims that the rest of the orders will be delivered over the next four to five months.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Review

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We were delighted to see the smiles and cheer from our customers, as we started deliveries on the first day of the festive season. It will be our endeavour to complete all deliveries over the next 4-5 months. Our supply chain is already in the process of ramping up the capacity, as we would like to serve every single customer in India who wants to own a Harley Davidson and reduce the waiting period moving forward.”

The Harley-Davidson X440 is a neo-retro roadster that takes on rivals like the Royal Enfield's 350 cc bikes and Triumph Speed 400

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Launched At Rs. 2.29 Lakh

The Harley-Davidson X440 is a neo-retro roadster that is powered by a 440 cc, single-cylinder two-valve engine that offers - 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch, and the bike runs on 18-inch wheels, suspended from a 43 mm front upside-down fork and twin gas-charged rear shocks.

The 440 cc single-cylinder two-valve engine offers - 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm

The motorcycle is offered in three variants, with prices ranging starting around Rs. 2.40 lakh for the base Denim variant, Rs. 2.60 lakh for the Vivid variant, and Rs. 2.80 lakh for the top-spec S variant. The H-D X440 competes with the likes of the Royal Enfield’s 350 cc bikes, the Jawa and Yezdi roadsters, as well as the made-in-India Triumph Speed 400.