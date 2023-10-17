Login

Hero MotoCorp Sells 1000 Units Of The Harley-Davidson X440 In India

Deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles began on October 15, and are currently underway at about 100 dealerships, including Harley-Davidson and select Hero MotoCorp outlets, across India.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

17-Oct-23 12:52 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp began deliveries for the H-D X440 on October 15
  • The Harley-Davidson X440 bagged over 25,000 bookings in one month
  • The H-D X440 is priced in India from Rs. 2.40 lakh to Rs. 2.80 lakh

Hero MotorCorp, which is currently looking after the sales operations for Harley-Davidson in India, has announced commencing deliveries for the Harley-Davidson X440. The company began deliveries of the motorcycle on October 15, 2023, and so far, it has sold around 1,000 units in the country. Deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles are currently underway at about 100 dealerships, including Harley-Davidson and select Hero MotoCorp outlets, across India. 

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15

 

Deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles are currently underway at about 100 dealerships

 

The Harley-Davidson X440 was introduced in July 2023, and in just one month since the start of bookings, the company has over 25,000 orders. The company claims that the rest of the orders will be delivered over the next four to five months.

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Review

 

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We were delighted to see the smiles and cheer from our customers, as we started deliveries on the first day of the festive season. It will be our endeavour to complete all deliveries over the next 4-5 months. Our supply chain is already in the process of ramping up the capacity, as we would like to serve every single customer in India who wants to own a Harley Davidson and reduce the waiting period moving forward.”

 

The Harley-Davidson X440 is a neo-retro roadster that takes on rivals like the Royal Enfield's 350 cc bikes and Triumph Speed 400

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Launched At Rs. 2.29 Lakh

 

The Harley-Davidson X440 is a neo-retro roadster that is powered by a 440 cc, single-cylinder two-valve engine that offers - 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch, and the bike runs on 18-inch wheels, suspended from a 43 mm front upside-down fork and twin gas-charged rear shocks.

 

The  440 cc single-cylinder two-valve engine offers - 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm

 

The motorcycle is offered in three variants, with prices ranging starting around Rs. 2.40 lakh for the base Denim variant, Rs. 2.60 lakh for the Vivid variant, and Rs. 2.80 lakh for the top-spec S variant. The H-D X440 competes with the likes of the Royal Enfield’s 350 cc bikes, the Jawa and Yezdi roadsters, as well as the made-in-India Triumph Speed 400.

# Harley-Davidson# Harley-Davidson X440# H-D X440 deliveries# Harlery X440# Bike# Motorcycles# Motorcycle

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Jeep Compass
7.9
0
10
2018 Jeep Compass
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
54,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda City
7.1
0
10
2016 Honda City
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford Endeavour
2017 Ford Endeavour
64,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 23.90 L
₹ 53,528/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
14,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 14,272/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.8
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
68,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.90 L
₹ 17,693/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Skoda Octavia
7.3
0
10
2014 Skoda Octavia
49,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna
2018 Hyundai Verna
48,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.70 L
₹ 19,485/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Jeep Compass
8.0
0
10
2017 Jeep Compass
39,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.90 L
₹ 26,652/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2019 Tata Nexon
2019 Tata Nexon
45,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Popular Harley-Davidson Models

Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S

₹ 15.51 - 15.65 Lakh

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

₹ 24.49 - 25.99 Lakh

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

₹ 24.49 - 26.19 Lakh

Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

₹ 10.61 - 10.98 Lakh

Harley-Davidson Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster

₹ 17.49 - 18.43 Lakh

Harley-Davidson X440
Harley-Davidson X440

₹ 2.29 - 2.69 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17499 second ago

The final valuation of the 100 per cent stake in the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant stands at Rs 12,841.1 crore.

Sanam Sekhon Is The JK Tyre Drift Challenge's First Champion With A Lexus GS 300
Sanam Sekhon Is The JK Tyre Drift Challenge's First Champion With A Lexus GS 300
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-16212 second ago

Sekhon's performance with his specially prepared Lexus GS 300 earned him victory in the D1 category with a score of 744 points

Acer MUVI 125 4G Launched In India
Acer MUVI 125 4G Launched In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15388 second ago

The e-scooter has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of 80 km on a single charge

This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14100 second ago

The boat is powered by a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, delivering a power output of 536 bhp.

Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-10827 second ago

The program allows customers to trade in their existing motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield, keep their bike, or return it at the end of the Assured Buyback tenure.

Raptee Appoints C Suresh As Head Of Operations
Raptee Appoints C Suresh As Head Of Operations
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8834 second ago

Suresh has worked for 7 years in the EV sector, previously at Ather and Ola Electric

Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season
Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7853 second ago

Ola to offers buyers discounts and benefits up to Rs 24,500 as well as a complimentary 5-year warranty cover for the S1 Pro's battery pack.

Ultraviolette-Hero Face-off: High Court Hearing Scheduled For November 7
Ultraviolette-Hero Face-off: High Court Hearing Scheduled For November 7
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-6898 second ago

Post the submission of documents by Hero MotoCorp on or before October 26th, the second hearing will be held on November 7, 2023, in the High Court of Delhi

Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-5664 second ago

This decision comes after the company temporarily replaced it with an 8-inch unit in May 2022 due to semiconductor shortages

Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Sedan To Be Launched In India On November 2
Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Sedan To Be Launched In India On November 2
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3246 second ago

To cap off 2023, Mercedes will bring in the refreshed version of one of its strongest-selling SUVs, along with the latest iteration of a popular AMG sedan.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the newest entrant in the scrambler segment In India

2024 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled!
2024 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled!
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Remains mechanically the same, offered in two new colour schemes

Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles
Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

6 days ago

There is no specified timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch to production motorcycles

Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched
Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Special editions of the CB350 series offer unique colour schemes and cost about Rs 1,500 more than the standard models.

Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

New colour schemes with gold pinstriping to be on offer for the 350 cc models

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hero MotoCorp Sells 1000 Units Of The Harley-Davidson X440 In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved