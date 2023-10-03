Login

Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15

Bookings for the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440, manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, will reopen from October 16, 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

03-Oct-23 06:10 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • H-D X440 deliveries to begin from Oct 15, 2023
  • Bookings to re-open from Oct 16
  • Made-in-India Harley-Davidson

Hero MotoCorp is all set to commence deliveries of the new Harley-Davidson X440 from October 15, 2023. The H-D X440 is currently being manufactured by Hero MotoCorp at its manufacturing facility in Neemrana in Rajasthan, under a partnership with the American motorcycle brand. New bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 will re-open from October 16, 2023 and customers can book the new H-D X440 at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country.

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Review

 

The X440 is powered by a new single-cylinder, two-valve engine.

 

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Harley-Davidson X440 continues to create excitement across the country. While the production is in full swing at our Neemrana facility, huge number of our pre-booked customers have availed the opportunity to test ride the motorcycle.  We are all geared up to add a lot of festive cheer by commencing deliveries of the Harley Davidson X440 to our customers from the first day of the Navratri. This is just the beginning in our winning the premium journey.”

 

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Harley-Davidson X440

 

The Harley-Davidson X440 is manufactured by Hero MotoCorp in India.

 

The Harley-Davidson X440 is available in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs. 2,39,500 for the base Denim variant, Rs. 2,59,500 for the Vivid variant, and Rs. 2,79,500 for the top-spec S variant. The X440 was unveiled in July 2023 and has clocked over 25,000 bookings within just a month of it being launched. According to Hero MotoCorp, the company had to temporarily close the online booking window to cater to the first set of customers.

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Launched At Rs. 2.29 Lakh

 

The H-D X440 has a neo-retro roadster design, with an exposed steel trellis frame and is powered by a 440cc, two-valve engine which puts out 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine offers a flat torque curve with 90 per cent of its peak torque kicking in from as low as 2,000 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch, and the bike runs on 18-inch wheels, suspended from a 43 mm upside down fork and twin gas-charged rear shocks. The X440 is targeted primarily at the high-volumed Indian market and will compete with a range of bikes, including the Royal Enfield 350s, the Jawa and Yezdi roadsters, as well as the made-in-India Triumph Speed 400.

# Harley-Davidson# Harley-Davidson X440# H-D X440 deliveries

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.4
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
67,685 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City
7.2
0
10
2014 Honda City
19,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
₹ 13,998/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue
8.3
0
10
2020 Hyundai Venue
45,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 20,095/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100
8.0
0
10
2016 Mahindra KUV100
38,749 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
₹ 10,078/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
2016 Ford EcoSport
48,139 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
67,255 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Skoda Superb
2013 Skoda Superb
67,615 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 14,272/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
60,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra KUV100
8.3
0
10
2017 Mahindra KUV100
13,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
₹ 10,078/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
7.6
0
10
2016 Ford EcoSport
48,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.50 L
₹ 14,558/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Popular Harley-Davidson Models

Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S

₹ 15.51 - 15.65 Lakh

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

₹ 24.49 - 25.99 Lakh

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

₹ 24.49 - 26.19 Lakh

Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

₹ 10.61 - 10.98 Lakh

Harley-Davidson Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster

₹ 17.49 - 18.43 Lakh

Harley-Davidson X440
Harley-Davidson X440

₹ 2.29 - 2.69 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Triumph Scrambler 400 X India Launch Confirmed This Month
Triumph Scrambler 400 X India Launch Confirmed This Month
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16898 second ago

Triumph Motorcycles India will announce the prices of the Scrambler 400 X in the middle of this month. It is essentially the Scrambler version of the Speed 400, getting the same engine and similar specifications.

Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-6878 second ago

The Safari will get a redesigned front-end with a light bar linking the LED DRLs, a redesigned grille and a new bumper.

Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3486 second ago

The brand has expanded its GT Edge Collection with the launch of the Virtus Matte Edition wearing the Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint.

Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-2967 second ago

A midlife update for Tata’s five-seat SUV will bring styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1363 second ago

Bookings for the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440, manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, will reopen from October 16, 2023.

Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The special-edition Honda City and Amaze are offered in both MT and CVT automatic options

Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company sold 41,267 utility vehicles in the Indian markets marking a 20 per cent growth year-on-year.

Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Up until recently, there were only three Hyundai models that did not get six airbags as standard.

Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Boxy Kei car concept will have a range of up to 230 kilometres, says Suzuki.

EXCLUSIVE: Will Harley-Davidson's Made-In-India Motorcycle Lose The X440 Name?
EXCLUSIVE: Will Harley-Davidson's Made-In-India Motorcycle Lose The X440 Name?
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

20 days ago

Electric two-wheeler start-up Ultraviolette Automotive had applied for the ‘X44’ name trademark two months before Hero MotoCorp applied for a trademark with the ‘X440’ name.

Harley-Davidson X 440 Receives Over 25,500 Bookings
Harley-Davidson X 440 Receives Over 25,500 Bookings
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Hero MotoCorp reports that it received more than 25,500 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X 440 in the last one month.

Royal Enfield’s Fortress Will Be Hard For Rivals To Breach: Siddhartha Lal
Royal Enfield’s Fortress Will Be Hard For Rivals To Breach: Siddhartha Lal
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Eicher Motors MD Siddhartha Lal was responding to queries from the media about Rajiv Bajaj’s recent comment on how Bajaj and Triumph are trying to rob the bank that RE has built in the mid-size segment.

Harley-Davidson X440 Prices Hiked By Rs 10,500
Harley-Davidson X440 Prices Hiked By Rs 10,500
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The Harley-Davidson X440 is to get pricier by Rs 10,500, with prices now starting at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Harley-Davidson X440 Online Bookings To Close On August 3!
Harley-Davidson X440 Online Bookings To Close On August 3!
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Deliveries of the X440 will commence from October 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved