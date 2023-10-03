Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15

Hero MotoCorp is all set to commence deliveries of the new Harley-Davidson X440 from October 15, 2023. The H-D X440 is currently being manufactured by Hero MotoCorp at its manufacturing facility in Neemrana in Rajasthan, under a partnership with the American motorcycle brand. New bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 will re-open from October 16, 2023 and customers can book the new H-D X440 at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country.

The X440 is powered by a new single-cylinder, two-valve engine.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Harley-Davidson X440 continues to create excitement across the country. While the production is in full swing at our Neemrana facility, huge number of our pre-booked customers have availed the opportunity to test ride the motorcycle. We are all geared up to add a lot of festive cheer by commencing deliveries of the Harley Davidson X440 to our customers from the first day of the Navratri. This is just the beginning in our winning the premium journey.”

The Harley-Davidson X440 is manufactured by Hero MotoCorp in India.

The Harley-Davidson X440 is available in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs. 2,39,500 for the base Denim variant, Rs. 2,59,500 for the Vivid variant, and Rs. 2,79,500 for the top-spec S variant. The X440 was unveiled in July 2023 and has clocked over 25,000 bookings within just a month of it being launched. According to Hero MotoCorp, the company had to temporarily close the online booking window to cater to the first set of customers.

The H-D X440 has a neo-retro roadster design, with an exposed steel trellis frame and is powered by a 440cc, two-valve engine which puts out 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine offers a flat torque curve with 90 per cent of its peak torque kicking in from as low as 2,000 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch, and the bike runs on 18-inch wheels, suspended from a 43 mm upside down fork and twin gas-charged rear shocks. The X440 is targeted primarily at the high-volumed Indian market and will compete with a range of bikes, including the Royal Enfield 350s, the Jawa and Yezdi roadsters, as well as the made-in-India Triumph Speed 400.