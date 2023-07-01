All-New Harley-Davidson X440 Launched In India at Rs 2.29 lakh; Most Affordable Harley Ever

After months of teasing, the Harley-Davidson X440 finally goes on sale in India. It is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable model from the Milwaukee-based company. Offered in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S, the price of the X440 stand at Rs 2.29 lakh, Rs 2.49 lakh and 2.69 lakh, respectively. The motorcycle will be manufactured in India and will be exported to other markets as well. As indicated in the name, the bike gets a 440 cc oil-cooled 2-valve SOHC single-cylinder engine, which will be oil/air-cooled, and will have a final chain drive, only the second model after the Pan America to get one. The engine makes 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm, while the peak torque output is 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The motor will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Harley-Davidson X440: Design

The Harley-Davidson X440 looks the part of a modern-classic roadster, with the design inspired by the XR 1200, rather than a full-blown cruiser, something that the millennial and Gen-Z target audience is likely to relate better with. The exposed tubular steel frame, along with the blacked out bits and the flat handlebar along with the round LED headlight make for a motorcycle with a sporty stance and wider appeal.

Harley-Davidson X440: Chassis & Cycle Parts

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle gets a tubular steel frame and is suspended on 43mm dual cartridge upside down front fork and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends. While the Denim features wire-spoke wheels, the Vivid gets alloys. The top-spec S variant gets diamond-cut alloys. The wheels are shod with MRF tyres that get a retro pattern, that goes well with the overall theme of the bike.

Harley-Davidson X440: Features

Features on the motorcycle include full LED lighting, a circular digital instrument pod with Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, Harley-Davidson badges on the indicator lamps and dual-channel ABS. The fit and finish on the motorcycle looks neat and feels good.

Harley-Davidson X440: Rivals

With this price, the primary rivals of the Harley-Davidson X440 are the Honda H'ness CB350 and the Royal Enfield Classic 350, but also the Triumph Speed 400. The third being a brand-new motorcycle, and also the most affordable from Triumph yet and its first single-cylinder bike, built in collaboration with Bajaj Auto.