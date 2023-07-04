Harley-Davidson X 440: All You Need To Know

Harley-Davidson, in collaboration with India’s Hero MotoCorp has introduced the brand’s most affordable and accessible model, the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X 440. The X 440 is powered by a single-cylinder engine, and is made to compete in a market and segment dominated by Royal Enfield for more than a decade.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X 440 Launched At Rs. 2.29 Lakh

The H-D X 440 sports a neo-retro roadster stance and design, inspired by the H-D XR 1200 from the brand's yesteryears.

Boasting of very good, torquey performance and handling, which we’ll let you know in our first ride review soon, the X 440 also takes a shot at the segment with sharp, muscular looks and an attractive price tag. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Design

The Harley-Davidson X 440 has a proper neo-retro roadster design, rather than a classic American cruiser design that Harley-Davidson is more identified with. The design is said to be inspired by the Harley-Davidson XR 1200 sportster from the brand’s recent past. The exposed steel trellis frame, with blacked out engine and details, along with the round LED headlight and teardrop-shaped fuel tank gives the X 440 a muscular and sporty stance.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Dawn Of A New Hero?

The X 440 has a muscular and sporty stance, with its exposed steel trellis frame, blacked out engine and machined engine fins and wheels.

Engine & Gearbox

The Harley-Davidson X 440 is powered by an all-new air/oil-cooled 440 cc, long-stroke, two-valve engine which puts out 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is said to offer a flat torque curve with 90 per cent of its peak torque from as low as 2,000 rpm. This is expected to offer very good low and mid-range pulling power.

440 cc, air/oil-cooled, two-valve, single-cylinder engine makes 27 bhp and 38 Nm.

The engine comes with a slip and assist clutch to offer precise control, a light feel at the lever and prevent engine hopping under hard downshifts. A 6-speed gearbox with optimised gearing is said to allow easy highway cruising and relaxed city commuting.

The exposed trellis frame, 43 mm upside down forks, LED headlight and teardrop-shaped tank give the bike a muscular stance.

Ergonomics, Chassis & Cycle Parts

The H-D X 440 has been built around a steel trellis frame which offers a relaxed and upright riding experience. The wide and flat handlebar puts the rider in a commanding position and offers good leverage for handling, and comfort. 43 mm upside down front forks and twin gas-charged rear shocks take care of suspension duties.

The front wheel is 18 inches, and gets a 320 mm front brake disc with ByBre calipers.

The wheels are 18-inch front and 17-inch rear combination, with a 320 mm front disc with ByBre axially-mounted calipers, and standard dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440: Variants Explained

The single-pod instrument console in digital and in the top-spec variant, gets Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Features

The H-D X 440 comes with LED lighting, a USB charging socket, and 3.5-inch TFT display with a speedometer, tachometer, gear position indicator, distance to empty and other features. The top-spec variant also gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation.

Prices being at Rs. 2.29 lakh (Ex-showroom), going up to Rs. 2.69 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Prices & Competition

The Harley-Davidson X 440 has been designed as an affordable and accessible model from the brand, targeted at volumes, particularly in the Indian market. It is offered in three variants with prices starting at Rs. 2.29 (Ex-showroom). At those prices, the X 440 will rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the Honda H’Ness 350 and even the Yezdi Roadster and Jawa 42.

The Harley-Davidson X 440 seems to have the Royal Enfield 350s in its sights as the main rival.

In fact, during the launch presentation, Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President & CEO of Harley-Davidson said that the X 440 makes the Harley-Davidson brand achievable for customers who are younger and wanted something premium from Harley-Davidson, at an accessible price. The X 440, born as a collaboration between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp will meet those requirements.

Bookings for the H-D X 440 have begun for an amount of Rs. 5,000.

The base X 440 Denim variant is priced at Rs. 2.29 lakh (Ex-showroom), the mid-spec Vivid variant at Rs. 2.49 lakh (Ex-showroom) and the top-spec S variant with Bluetooth connectivity, diamond-cut alloys and machined fins on the engine casing is priced at Rs. 2.69 lakh (Ex-showroom). Bookings have already begun for the X 440 for Rs. 5,000.