  • Harley-Davidson X440 Bookings To Start Today!

The motorcycle is Harley-Davidson's most affordable offering in India starting at a price tag of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
04-Jul-23 03:24 PM IST
Highlights
  • Available in three variants - Denim, Vivid and S
  • Gets an oil-cooled 440 cc engine that makes 27 bhp and 38 Nm
  • Rivals against the Honda H'ness CB350, the Royal Enfield Classic 350, and the Triumph Speed 400

Harley-Davidson will commence bookings of its latest offering, the X440 at 4:40 pm today. The motorcycle has been developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp and is currently the brand’s most affordable offering in India, starting at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Denim variant. Alongside, it will also be offered two more variants, Vivid (priced at Rs 2.49 lakh) and S (priced at Rs 2.69 lakh). Customers can choose to reserve the bike online for a booking charge of Rs 5000. 

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Dawn Of A New Hero?

The motorcycle is available in three variants with the base Denim variant priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

The X440 is a modern classic roadster with design inspired from the XR 1200. It comes with full-LED lighting all around and a circular digital instrument pod with connected features. The motorcycle is powered by an all-new oil-cooled 440 cc engine, co-developed with Hero that makes 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm, and peak torque output of 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The motorcycle is built around a steel tubular frame and is suspended on 43mm dual cartridge upside down forks at the front and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends.

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440: Variants Explained

The X440 main rivals include the Honda H'ness CB350, the Royal Enfield Classic 350, and the recently revealed Triumph Speed 400

 

The motorcycle will be manufactured in India and will be exported to other international markets. Its primary rivals in the Indian market include the Honda H'ness CB350, the Royal Enfield Classic 350, along with the recently revealed Triumph Speed 400, built under a partnership between Triumph and Bajaj.

Harley-Davidson X440
Starts at ₹ 2.29 Lakh

Harley-Davidson Bikes

View All

