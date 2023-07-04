Harley-Davidson X440: Variants Explained

Harley-Davidson has officially ventured into the sub-500 cc segment by launching the all-new X440 in India. The motorcycle is the result of Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp partnership, and will be manufactured at Hero's manufacturing facility. The H-D X440 is available in three variants, with each offering more features than the other. Let’s have a look at what each variant has to offer.

The Denim rides on wire-spoke wheels and is offered with a Mustard Denim livery

X440 Denim – Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Denim is the base variant of the X440 that also costs the least. It gets all the standard features like an LED headlamp with auto illumination, dual-channel ABS, USB charging port, and a 3.5-inch TFT digital display. On the hardware side, the motorcycle comes with KYB 43 mm dual cartridge USD forks at the front and gas-filled twin shock absorbers with 7-step preload adjustment at the rear. The X440 employs disc brakes at both ends, 320 mm (F) and 240 mm (R). Being the base variant, the Denim rides on wire-spoke wheels and is offered only in one single-tone colour scheme of Mustard Denim.



The Vivid features multi-spoke alloy wheels instead of the wire-spoke wheels shod with tubeless tyres

X440 Vivid – Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Over the features and equipment offered on the Denim variant, the Vivid features multi-spoke alloy wheels instead of the wire-spoke wheels shod with tubeless tyres. Besides that, the company offers the Vivid variant in two dual-tone colour options Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver.

The S variant is offered in a Matte Black livery with graphics on the tank and side covers



X440 S – Rs 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

The S is the top-of-the-line variant featuring all the goodies and tech. Along with the standard equipment, the S features the 3D badges on the fuel tank, adding a dash of premium appeal to the motorcycle. The multi-spoke alloy wheels here get a diamond-cut finish. Similar treatment has been given to the motor with machined engine fins to make the bike look more appealing. Furthermore, the 3.5-inch TFT digital display gets the Connect 2.0 package includes, smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, music control and more. Lastly, the S variant is offered in a Matte Black livery with graphics on the tank and side covers.

The 440 cc unit is the first of the modern single-pot mills to feature on a Harley-Davidson



The Harley-Davidson X440 is powered by a 440 cc oil-cooled 2-valve SOHC single-cylinder, capable of producing 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm, while the peak torque output is 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the X440 comes with a chain final-drive, only the second model after the Pan America to get one.

Bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 have commenced today, with deliveries to begin from October 2023 onwards. On the competition front, the primary rivals of the Harley-Davidson X440 are the Honda H'ness CB350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350, but also the Triumph Speed 400.