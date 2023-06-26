New Hero Scooter Spied On Test!

Another day, another news on Hero MotoCorp. It is evident that the largest two-wheeler manufacturer is on a hustle as a test mule of a new scooter has been spotted near Hero MotoCorp’s R&D centre in Jaipur. While the two-wheeler was heavily camouflaged, several things provide a certain amount of information about the scooter.

Side view of the spied Hero scooter on test



While reports suggest it to be the test mule of the recently leaked image of the maxi-scooter, it could be true but there’s another possibility as well. True because, the test mule has been spotted riding on 14-inch wheels, usually offered in 160cc scooters like the Aprilia SR160 and the Yamaha Aerox 155. Also, the overall dimensions of the scooter seem to be slightly larger than the generic size with 110 cc scooters.



Leaked image of the maxi-scooter patent filed by Hero

And otherwise because, the footboard on the test mule is flat like most scooters, while the Scooter in the patent image features a hump, most likely for the fuel tank, located in the centre portion. Apart from that, the front apron and rear section of the test mule are different from the maxi-scooter’s patent image.

Rather, despite the camouflage the test mule has a sporty design that’s similar to the recently launched Xoom 110. There’s a noticeable difference in the design lines with the prominent air vent on the side panel and the edgy front apron. While the front portion of the scooter isn’t visible, a corner view of the headlamp suggests it to be a single unit with twin-LED projectors housed in it. Other features include LED turn indicators, long and wide one-piece seat and split-type grab rail. All of these factors hint towards the possibility of the sportier Xoom featuring a 125cc mill for those wanting more power and features.

More angle of the spied Hero scooter on test



Apart from that, the scooter was spotted with a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is likely to be handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. If it’s a 125, then it will come with a combi-braking system, and if it’s a 160, then expect it to come with single-channel ABS. While it is not clear in the spy images, expect the scooter to feature a fully-digital instrument cluster with smartphone-connected features.



Hero Xoom 110 picture for reference and comparision

While there is no confirmation on the engine’s displacement as of now, it could either be a 125cc mill borrowed from the Maestro Edge 125/Destini 125. Or a larger powerful 160cc motor derived from using the block and piston from the Xtreme 160R. While it is too early to put a finger on one, it is important to keep in mind that Hero’s new chief executive officer Niranjan Gupta has mentioned the company’s interest in strengthening its presence in the 160cc and above segment. The brand aims to launch a new two-wheeler every quarter, with the updated Xtreme 160R 4V being the latest one.



Hero MotorCorp’s current scooter lineup consists of six scooters which include the Pleasure+ and Pleasure+ Xtec, Xoom 110, Maestro Edge 110 and 125 and the Destini 125 Xtec.

