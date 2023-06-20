Hero MotoCorp Working On A Maxi-Scooter?

World's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has patented a maxi-scooter design that suggests the two-wheeler giant is also looking at different avenues besides the mass market space. The image of the patented maxi-scooter is still in its very initial stage, but is definitely different from the other scooters on sale today.

Looking at the patent image, the maxi-scooter has large proportions, accompanied by sporty looks. It features a twin headlamp unit mounted on the front apron with a large windscreen on top of it. There’s a stepped seat, while the tail section has a raised rack for mounting a top box. Being a scooter, it has an underbone chassis design, but instead of a conventional flat foot board, it construction is similar to that on the Yamaha Aerox 155.

Currently, there are no details on the displacement, but one can expect it to be upwards of 150 cc, and be equipped with liquid or oil cooling. The patented maxi-scooter design has large alloy wheels (possibly 14-inch), telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. For braking, while the front features a disc which is clearly visible, we expect the rear to also feature a disc brake setup.

Now, it is too early to mention of any dates, but, if Hero does decide to go ahead with this project, expect it to be a flagship scooter offering in the company’s portfolio and a direct competitor to Yamaha’s Aerox 155 in India.