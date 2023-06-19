New Hero 125cc Test Mule Spied! Upcoming Rival To The TVS Raider?

Hero MotorCorp indeed seems to be on quite a hustle. From the upcoming Karizma XMR 210 spied during road test to the launch of the updated Xtreme 160R 4V, the brand confirmed having new launches in the pipeline for every quarter. Keeping that in check, a new motorcycle from Hero has been spied on during testing.



While the test mule was heavily camouflaged, it did reveal a couple of details suggesting that it most likely is a 125cc motorcycle. We say that because the design and construction of the engine and crankcase covers match that of the Glamour 125. Furthermore, the overall shape and form of the camouflaged body panels suggest that this 125cc offering will have a sporty appeal. The test mule features LED lighting all around, the fuel tank is wide and is tapering towards the saddle, while the tank extensions add to the overall sporty character. The seat is split-type, while the handlebar is a one-piece type. Lastly, the bike also featured a digital instrumentation console, likely to be borrowed from the other motorcycles in Hero’s portfolio.

Tail section of the test mule is compact as sporty



For cycle parts, the test mule sported a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. For braking, the bike employed a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. Other than that, the bike featured 6-spoke split-type 17-inch alloys with a tyre hugger at the back and a compact tail bracket for the licence plate.



Tail lamp and turn indicators are LED-type

Currently, Hero offers the Glamour and certain Splendor variants with 125cc powertrains, all being predominantly commuter offerings. Owing to the traction that the TVS Raider has been garnering in recent times, it isn’t difficult to assume that Hero also wants a part of it and is accordingly working on adding a sporty 125cc commuter to its portfolio.

Credit