Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
20-Oct-23 01:36 PM IST
Highlights
- Patent image of new Hero scooter revealed
- Likely to be a sporty 125 cc scooter
- Could get the same engine as Maestro Edge 125
Patent image of a new sporty 125 cc scooter from Hero MotoCorp has been leaked on the internet and it seems that the Indian two-wheeler giant is getting ready with a model that can rival the TVS NTorq 125, which has been a segment benchmark for a few years now. Now, Hero already has the Xoom 110 in its model portfolio, which is easily one of the sportiest, if not the sportiest 110 cc scooter out there.
Also Read: Hero Xoom 110 Review
(Photo courtesy: Rushlane)
And the patent image reveals that the new 125 cc Hero scooter looks quite similar to the Xoom 110. It is a sporty design, with a slanting front apron, chiselled panels and a single-piece step seat. You will also notice that the scooter gets split grab rails and a pointed rear section with an external fuel-filler cap. The scooter is shod large wheels, probably 14-inch, and gets telescopic fork and a monoshock.
Also Read: New Hero Scooter Spied Testing
We expect this scooter to get a fully digital instrument console, with Bluetooth and Smartphone connectivity, offering features like turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and so on. The scooter is likely to get Hero’s 124 cc engine which also does duty on the Destini 125 and the Maestro Edge 125, maybe with an altered state of tune.
There is no launch timeline yet, but we expect this scooter to make its debut in the next few months, and it is likely to be positioned at Hero’s flagship scooter.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hero Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18593 second ago
The Husqvarna Norden 901 gets few minor updates to its tech for 2024 along with a new colour option.
-18361 second ago
The Eco+ ride mode will be available in addition to the three existing ride modes: Eco, City and Sport
-8521 second ago
Based on the sixth-generation of Mercedes’ popular sedan, the E-Class LWB is longer and wider than its predecessor.
-3251 second ago
The bike retains its classic retro styling, resembling its bigger sibling, the Z900RS
-1106 second ago
The Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) award commends top-rated cars with the least impact on the environment throughout their entire lifespan
15 minutes ago
The offer is also open to existing owners of the aforementioned models who have purchased the motorcycle post October 2020
32 minutes ago
The more asphalt-focussed version of the Multistrada V4 receives the fierce V4 high-revving mill from the Panigale with the Pikes Peak setup
15 hours ago
The Tenere 700 Extreme is a more capable and off-roading version of the standard Tenere 700
15 hours ago
The upgrade from a hydraulic to an electric power steering allows this addition
16 hours ago
The 740d xDrive will be sold alongside the petrol-powered 740i M Sport that is priced at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom, India).
17 days ago
Hero MotoCorp posted total sales of 5,36,499 units in September 2023. The company expects sales to peak in the coming weeks as the country enters festive season.
18 days ago
Prices will be hiked by about 1 per cent.
1 month ago
The company sold a total of 4,88,717 units of motorcycles and scooters
2 months ago
In the domestic market, the company sold 3,71,204 units in July 2023, while exports accounted for 20,106 units
3 months ago
The two-wheeler manufacturer reported cumulative sales of 4,36,993 units in the month – down from 4,84,867 units last year.