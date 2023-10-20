Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter

Patent image of a new sporty 125 cc scooter from Hero MotoCorp has been leaked on the internet and it seems that the Indian two-wheeler giant is getting ready with a model that can rival the TVS NTorq 125, which has been a segment benchmark for a few years now. Now, Hero already has the Xoom 110 in its model portfolio, which is easily one of the sportiest, if not the sportiest 110 cc scooter out there.

(Photo courtesy: Rushlane)

And the patent image reveals that the new 125 cc Hero scooter looks quite similar to the Xoom 110. It is a sporty design, with a slanting front apron, chiselled panels and a single-piece step seat. You will also notice that the scooter gets split grab rails and a pointed rear section with an external fuel-filler cap. The scooter is shod large wheels, probably 14-inch, and gets telescopic fork and a monoshock.

We expect this scooter to get a fully digital instrument console, with Bluetooth and Smartphone connectivity, offering features like turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and so on. The scooter is likely to get Hero’s 124 cc engine which also does duty on the Destini 125 and the Maestro Edge 125, maybe with an altered state of tune.

There is no launch timeline yet, but we expect this scooter to make its debut in the next few months, and it is likely to be positioned at Hero’s flagship scooter.