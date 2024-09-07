Login
2024 Hero Destini 125 Unveiled Ahead Of Launch

The second-gen Hero Destini 125 is offered in three variants and seven paint schemes.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 7, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Gets the same 124.6cc air-cooled engine producing 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque
  • Available in two broad trim levels
  • Packs more features than before

After being in the Indian market for six years, the Hero Destini 125 has seen periodic updates, including special editions and variants – all based on the first-generation model. Now, Hero MotoCorp has finally given its offering a generational upgrade and has unveiled the second-gen Desitini 125. We expect the new Destini 125 prices to be announced soon, most likely in the coming week. 

 

undefined

 

Also Read: 2024 Hero Destini 125: In pictures

 

Hero Destini 125 1 1

The 2024 Destini 125 is available in three variants. 

 

The 2024 Destini 125 is offered in two broad trim levels; the Cast Drum, which includes the VX variant, and the Cast Disc, offered in ZX and ZX+ variants. The base variant is available in three colour schemes: Eternal White, Regal Black, and Groovy Red. The higher-end ZX and ZX+ variants come with additional paint options, including Mystique Magenta (Pink), Cosmic Blue, Eternal White, and Regal Black. The ZX and ZX+ also get copper-toned chrome highlights on several parts of the scooter. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Hero Glamour Launched At Rs 83,598; Gets New Paint Scheme

 

Hero Destini 125 3 1

H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps are new to the Destini 125. 

 

The new Destini features signature H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps, while the indicators are positioned slightly lower at the front apron. The fuel tank remains under the seat, with the filler located just above the tail lamps. The scooter has also grown in size, with the longest seat in its class at 785mm and the wheelbase being extended by 57mm, bringing it to 1302mm. The under seat storage is at 19 litres, while the fuel tank capacity is at 5 litres. 
 Hero Destini 125 4 1

Base variant gets an analogue cluster while the higher variants get a digital unit. 

 

On the feature front, the base variant comes equipped with a projector LED headlamp, DRLs, a front drum brake, a Type-A charging port, an analogue instrument cluster with a small LCD inset, and a boot lamp. Interestingly, the base variant also includes a parking brake lock on the rear brake lever, a feature that is not available on the higher variants. Speaking of higher variants, the ZX and ZX+ get additional features including front disc brakes, a digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, a 5-step brightness control for the display, Hero’s i3s start/stop tech, a backrest with X-Tec branding, and auto-cancelling indicators.

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Commences Operations In Philippines In Partnership With Terrafirma Motors Corporation

 

Hero Destini 125 6 1

The powertrain remains unchanged. 

 

As for the powertrain, the 2024 iteration incorporates the same 124.6cc air-cooled engine producing 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque. The company claims that the updated model offers a fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl.

 

The previous Destini 125 was priced at Rs 80,048 for the LX variant and Rs 86,538 for the XTEC variant and expect the second-gen model to command a slight premium over its predecessor. 

 

The 2024 Hero Destini goes up against the likes of the Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125 and the Suzuki Access 125 in the Indian market. 
 

