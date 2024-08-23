2024 Hero Glamour Launched At Rs 83,598; Gets New Paint Scheme

Hero MotoCorp has updated the colour palette of the Glamour 125 commuter motorcycle for 2024 with the introduction of a new Black Metallic Silver paint scheme. The bike in this new colour option is priced at Rs 83,598 for the drum brake variant and Rs 87,598 for the disc brake version (both prices ex-showroom). This makes it about Rs 1,000 more expensive than other colourways offered which are Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue-Black, and Sports Red Black.

In terms of design, the 2024 Hero Glamour remains largely unchanged over the outgoing model. It retains the same slim commuter style with familiar chequered graphics on the front cowl and fuel tank, consistent with other colour variants.

The motorcycle continues to be offered with the same set of features as before. This includes LED lighting, hazard lamps, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a phone charging port. It also comes equipped with Hero’s i3S system, which helps conserve fuel by automatically turning off the engine when the bike is stationary.

The Hero Glamour is powered by a 125cc engine that delivers 10.68 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque, unchanged from the previous model. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets a telescopic fork at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear.

