New Hero Destini 125 patent image leaked

The patent image reveals a completely reworked design and is likely to receive new colourways
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Upcoming Hero Destini 125 patent images leaked
  • Receives an reworked fresh design
  • Launch expected around the festive season

Hero MotoCorp currently has four internal combustion scooters in its portfolio, of which the Destini 125 Xtec has been due for an update for a while now. The company also feels the same as patent images of a new Destini 125 have been leaked and surfaced on the internet. 


Hero Destini 125 leaked carandbike edxited 12

 

The leaked image showcases a rear profile image of the scooter revealing the reworked design of the scooter. It now features a sleeker tail lamp unit with a separate additional lamp. The external fuel filling provision gets a new lid, while the side body panel is flatter for a cleaner look. A similar treatment will be present for the frontal section of the scooter, confirmed by another recently leaked image. Everything from the seat, alloy wheels, instrumentation and headlamp has been updated. The top-spec variant of the scooter will feature copper accents to further add to the premium appeal.

 

As for the powertrain, it is most likely that the scooter will continue to be powered by the same 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit that registers 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm paired to a CVT. The scooter is suspended by a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

 

Hero will likely launch the updated Destini 125 towards the upcoming festive season. In the current 125cc scooter space, once launched, the hero Destini 125 will compete against the Suzuki Access 125, TVS Jupiter 125 and the Honda Activa 125. Image II 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

