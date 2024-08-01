Login
Hero MotoCorp Commences Operations In Philippines In Partnership With Terrafirma Motors Corporation

Hero has partnered with the Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) which will serve as its exclusive assembler and distributor
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on August 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp has commenced operations in the Philippines.
  • It has partnered with the Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC).
  • It has also begun retail operations in the country.

Hero MotoCorp has commenced operations in the Philippines. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer had partnered with the Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) back in October 2022, which will serve as its exclusive assembler and distributor in the country. An assembly unit and parts warehouse has been set up by the manufacturer in Laguna, Philippines. Spanning over 6000 square metres, the facility has an annual capacity of 1,50,000 units.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V Teased; Launch Soon


Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “The commencement of operations in the Philippines will bolster our overall global presence. Hero MotoCorp, with its extensive and innovative product portfolio, is committed to delivering superior mobility solutions and exceptional after-sales services ensuring a delightful ownership experience. Partnering with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a distinguished entity within the Columbian Group, we are poised to swiftly establish and expand our presence in this vital market."

 

Also ReadUpcoming Hero Xpulse 210 Spied Yet Again
 

Hero Moto Corp X Pulse 200 4 V Launched with ABS Modes

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V is one of the products that will go on sale in the Philippines

 

The manufacturer has also commenced retail operations in the country with over 350 customer touch-points, which they plan to expand by the end of the year. Hero MotoCorp will initially offer three products on sale in the Philippines- the Xpulse 200 4V, Hunk 160R 4V, and the Xoom 110. The on-road prices of these products are PHP 140,000 (INR 2,00,731) for the Xpulse 200 4V, PHP 99,900 (INR 1,43,236) for Hunk 160R 4V and PHP 69,900 (INR 1,00,222) for the Xoom 110.

