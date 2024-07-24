Login
2024 Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V Teased; Launch Soon

The new edition of the motorcycle will feature a new colour scheme, dual-channel ABS, and a drag race timer and panic brake alert.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New 2024 Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V teased
  • To feature a new colour scheme
  • Dual-channel ABS to be offered

Hero MotoCorp has dropped a teaser for the launch of the 2024 edition of the Xtreme 160R 4V on its social media platform. The teaser reveals details of the new features that will be offered with the introduction of the 2024 model.

Hero Xtreme 160 R 4 V carandbike edited 2

First up, the Xtreme 160R 4V will be offered in a new colourway of black and bronze along with fresh graphics. More colour options might also be available but haven’t been disclosed yet. Next, on the equipment front, the Xtreme 160R 4V is currently available only with single-channel ABS, however, with the 2024 edition one can opt for the motorcycle with dual-channel ABS. Furthermore, the teaser images also reveal that the motorcycle will be offered with a single-piece saddle instead of a split-seat configuration on the current model. As for the features package, in addition to the existing package, the all-digital instrument console will feature a drag race timer allowing the user to log the time for 0 to 60 kmph and 0 to 402-metre runs. Lastly, in case of sudden braking, the brand has also equipped the motorcycle with a panic brake alert wherein the brake lamp and turn indicators will flash rapidly to alert other motorists.

 

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Long Term Test

Hero Xtreme 160 R 4 V carandbike edited 3

The powertrain and cycle parts on the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V continue to remain unchanged. The motorcycle is powered by a 163.2 cc single-pot air/oil-cooled mill that is rated to produce 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspended by USDs and a preload-adjustable monoshock, the Xtreme 160R 4V rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with disc brakes at both ends.

Currently, Hero retails the Xtreme 160R 4V at Rs 1.27 lakh for the base variant which goes up to Rs 1.36 for the top-spec model, both ex-showroom, Delhi. Expect the 2024 edition of the motorcycle to receive a small hike over the current price tag. On the competition front, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZS Fi V4 and Honda SP160.

# Hero MotoCorp# Xtreme 160R 4V# 2024 Xtreme 160R 4V# Xtreme 160R 4V new colour# Xtreme 160R 4V launch# motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Popular Hero Models

