Upcoming Hero Xpulse 210 Spied Yet Again

New spy images of the upcoming Xpulse 210 revealed more details of the motorcycle
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • To be powered by Karizma XMR’s 210 cc powertrain
  • To feature a larger fuel tank and tank extensions
  • India launch likely by early 2025

The Hero MotoCorp Xpulse 200 is a very versatile and fun-to-ride motorcycle that can do the task of commuting on weekdays and getting all mucked up on trails over the weekend. However, one aspect where the motorcycle falls a bit short is the power it packs, which also adversely affects the touring capabilities of the bike. While the company was working on a 450 cc variant of the Xpulse, the said project is currently on hold and being re-evaluated. Following that, to address the mentioned shortcomings Hero MotoCorp has been testing the Xpulse equipped with the more powerful and modern 210 cc mill for the next-generation Karizma XMR. This is the second time a test mule has been spotted spotting the XMR’s motor with heavy camouflage. However, some new information has been revealed about the more powerful Xpulse 210.

 

Also Read: More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
 

On the design front, the motorcycle seems to be equipped with a larger fuel tank for more range and will accompanied by long tank shrouds to help in aerodynamics while deflecting wind away from the rider’s legs and providing the required protection to the radiator. Next, for cycle parts, the test mule was equipped with USDs instead of a telescopic fork unit on the current Xpulse 200. Expect some changes on the rear suspension components as well. In addition to that, it is also possible that the Xpulse 210 will feature the XMR’s all-digital instrument console, but it is too early to confirm at this point.

Hero Moto Corp X Pulse 200 4 V Launched with ABS Modes

For the powertrain, featuring the 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill from the Karizma XMR, the motor is rated to produce 25.15 bhp and 20.4 Nm compared to the Xpulse 200 4V’s 199.6 cc motor that registers 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Currently, there is no information on the expected launch date for the Xpulse 210, but one can expect it to be in the first quarter of 2025. Once launched, the Xpulse 210 will compete against the KTM 250 Adventure and the Suzuki V-Strom SX.

 

Source

# Hero motocorp# Hero Xpulse 210# Xpulse 210 spied# motorcycles# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
