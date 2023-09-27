More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
By Janak Sorap
1 mins read
27-Sep-23 06:58 PM IST
Highlights
- 210cc mill is liquid-cooled and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox
- Official launch likely to happen by next year
- Expect new feature additions and updated styling
Hero MotoCorp recently launched the all-new Karizma XMR, marking the rebirth of an iconic name that made a significant impact in the Indian two-wheeler space. The motorcycle is powered by Hero’s first liquid-cooled motor which has been developed from the ground up. Knowing that I would be anyone’s guess that Hero will use the new engine platform on its other motorcycles as well. And that news hasn’t taken too long to make its way to the world as spy images of the next-generation XPulse have appeared on the internet sporting the new 210 cc mill from the Karizma XMR.
While the test mule was decently camouflaged, the engine remained well exposed confirming the engine platform sharing. On the Karizma, the motor is rated to deliver 25 bhp of max power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. For reference, the current XPulse 200 is powered by an oil-cooled unit that registers 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Apart from the new mill, although the test mule looks largely similar to the current XPulse 200’s styling, expect the motorcycle to receive an updated styling and a few new features. What also needs to be seen is whether Hero will modify the existing chassis or adapt a version of the perimeter chassis that it uses on the Karizma XMR.
Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 4V Launched with ABS Modes
We expect Hero to launch the next-generation XPulse 210 sometime next year. On the competition front, the motorcycle will compete directly against the KTM 250 Adventure, and also with the Suzuki V-Strom SX and the Honda CB200X.
