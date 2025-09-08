Hero Xoom 160 First Ride Review: Versatile Maxi-Scooter Is A Game-Changer

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

Good things come to those who wait – an adage that has been put to the test for India's new-age scooter buyers ever since Hero MotoCorp showcased the Xoom 160 way back in 2023. When it was unveiled at EICMA, it looked ready to go – except, it wasn’t. More than a year later, Hero proceeded to tease potential buyers by putting it on display at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, and while it wowed showgoers, it still could not be purchased. January turned to March, March turned to May, and May turned to August – but the Xoom 160 still remained out of sight.

But it’s here at last. And I can confidently say the adage I cited at the start still holds true. If you’ve been patiently waiting for the Xoom 160, your patience is being rewarded in the form of a scooter that goes beyond the conventional scooter brief. Over the course of the next few minutes, I will explain why the Xoom 160 tugs so hard at the heartstrings.

Xoom 160 looks like a traditional maxi-scooter, and the design is spot-on.

Hero Xoom 160: Design and styling

For its most aspirational scooter yet, Hero wisely chose to not pick an existing product to transform into a maxi-scooter. The company started with a fresh sheet of paper and penned a completely new design and structure that ensures the Xoom 160 has an identity all its own. This is partly down to the frame, which is a bespoke design for the Xoom 160, but also from Hero’s desire to give this scooter global appeal. The beaky front-end, with the dual-chamber LED headlights, make it look almost like a small adventure motorcycle, and the 14-inch wheels, block pattern MRF Zapper tyres and chunky upswept exhaust add the required visual muscle.

Long wheelbase and large wheels give it a confident stance.

Hero has also cleverly used multiple colours to add depth and texture to the scooter’s appearance, and the stance is spot-on for a maxi-scooter. This is one of those rare mass-market scooters that commands attention on the road, and will remind some of the iconic Kinetic Blaze in the way it turns heads. I can say with conviction there is no other scooter you can buy for this price that makes such an immense visual statement.

Front-end will remind some of adventure motorcycles.

Hero Xoom 160: Seating, ergonomics and practicality

But what good is a powerful visual statement if it isn’t backed up by substance? Hero realised how important it was for a maxi-scooter to be comfortable, and the firm has optimised the riding position to be perfectly suited to both in-city as well as highway trips.

Large, long, well-cushioned seat will acccomodate two with ease.

You sit high up on the scooter, and the wide handlebar provides a confident, upright stance. The footboard is long and has an inclined front section, so you can stretch your feet out on long rides.

While the seat height (787 mm) may seem higher than on regular scooters, the seat is well-shaped and well-cushioned to allow riders of average height to comfortably put both feet on the ground. The seat is also long enough to accommodate a pillion rider with room to spare, even a proper grab handle (replaced by recesses built into the tail section) is missed.

You can fit a full-face helmet in the underseat storage.

Under the large seat is 22 litres of space (with illumination), which doesn’t sound like a lot, but the compartment is well-shaped and can accommodate a large, full-face helmet.

Small glove compartment can only house a smartphone and loose change.

However, storage space is limited on the scooter, as there’s only a small, covered glove compartment built into the back of the apron, and even that houses a bulky USB Type-A phone charger, which means there’s really only room for your smartphone and some loose change in there. There are no bag hooks, and because of the central spine, there is no footboard storage space either.

Inclined footboard offers flexibility, but is a touch narrow at the top.

Hero Xoom 160: Performance, dynamics and off-road ability

But to complain about a lack of focus on practicality would be missing the point with a scooter like the Xoom 160. It doesn’t do the mundane stuff we’ve come to expect from run-of-the-mill scooters, but it does things other scooters aren’t necessarily capable of. The Xoom 160’s 156 cc, liquid-cooled engine picks up where the Destini and Xoom 125 left off, offering an accessible blend of tractability and refinement that will surprise many. This is an all-new engine – with nothing in common with any existing Hero scooter engines – and it is configured to provide excellent mid-range punch.

Xoom 160 feels impressively mature on the road.

While it has reasonable pep from standstill, it is when you open the throttle fully that the Xoom 160 acquires a new, more ferocious attitude once it crosses 25 kmph. Progress is quick – Hero claims a 0-60 kmph time of 6.5 seconds – and before you know it, you will reach highway cruising speeds. The more impressive thing is that it doesn’t feel stressed in the slightest even at 90 kmph – it can hold high speeds all day with zero complaints.

Scooter feels quite stable even at high speeds.

It’s not just the peak output figures of 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm of torque that you will pay attention to, but the manner in which this power stays within reach at all speeds. The wide torque band ensures you always have enough juice in the tank to execute a quick overtake, and the engine sounds purposeful and raspy when you ask it for more power. It will achieve a top speed of well over 100 kmph, but top-end performance isn’t what this engine is configured to excel at.

It will hit a top speed of well over 100 kmph.

Complementing the punchy engine are the Xoom’s impressively mature road manners. Thanks to the large wheels and tyres, the Xoom 160 feels largely unflappable on the open road, even when you encounter strong crosswinds. It feels sure-footed, and can hold its line through a corner with discipline.

Front disc brake offers sufficient bite; ABS works seamlessly.

The ride quality strikes a balance between comfort and solidity – it's neither too soft nor too firm, which means longer journeys will feel less tiresome. The telescopic fork and dual shock absorbers – sourced from Showa – have been set up for long-distance riding, without robbing the scooter of a pliant ride. There’s plenty of stopping power from the 240 mm front disc brake, and the anti-lock braking system (ABS) ensures you come to a quick and fuss-free halt every time.

Grip from block pattern MRF Zapper tyres is excellent.

The best part about the scooter, though, is how delightfully manageable it feels at low speeds within the city. The 142 kg kerb weight figure – a full 16 kg heavier than the Yamaha Aerox 155 – may seem intimidating on paper, but on the move, it practically vanishes. Hero has done well to keep the centre of gravity low, and even at barely-moving speeds in city traffic, the Xoom 160 holds its balance admirably and remains easy to ride.

Xoom 160 tackles rocky trails with ease.

And despite this, it isn’t merely a city-slicker – the Xoom 160 can handle rough roads and rocky trails impeccably. For the video shoot, I rode the Xoom up a hill, and the path to the top was littered with large rocks, loose soil and grit and pebbles. The Xoom 160 clambered over everything without once feeling like it was out of its element, and for those keen on exploring the outdoors, the Xoom 160 will make a more-than-able ally.

Sufficient power to quickly ascend hills.

Hero Xoom 160: What Needs Improvement

As compelling as it is to ride, the Xoom 160, in its current form, isn’t perfect. The switchgear quality, as well as the fit and finish on the cubes, feels like it has regressed by at least two levels compared to what we’ve seen on the likes of the Destini and Xoom 125. We understand Hero is working on upgrading switchgear across its model lineup, and the Xoom – which is supposed to feel more premium than the other scooters – cannot continue to sport average switchgear.

Switchgear quality is a letdown.

Another area where the Xoom 160 needs urgent attention is with its dashboard. The small, positive LCD cluster looks like it belongs on a 125 cc commuter from 2018, and feels woefully out of place on a premium scooter in 2025. Legibility also isn’t the best, and Hero should offer a colour TFT dash, at least as an option. This, too, is something Hero is understood to be working on, and it can’t come soon enough.

Positive LCD dash belongs on a 125 cc commuter, not a premium scooter.

And for a scooter that promises to be safe and useable in all environments, the Xoom 160 should have dual-channel ABS, which would necessitate the fitment of a rear disc brake. At present, the scooter has only single-channel ABS, since it has a drum brake at the rear, and an upgrade in this area would only add to the Xoom 160’s appeal.

No option for a rear disc brake.

Hero Xoom 160: First Ride Verdict

The Xoom 160 is proof that India’s scooter market is evolving, and the country’s largest two-wheeler company is (thankfully) aware of what the market needs. The closest rival to the Xoom 160 is the Yamaha Aerox 155, as the Aprilia SXR 160 is rather dated, and the likes of the Aprilia SR 175 and TVS Ntorq 150 are both smaller, sportier scooters that cannot be compared to a maxi-scooter.

Xoom 160 is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Xoom 160 isn’t trying to do what every scooter before it has done. It doesn’t aspire to be the most practical, and it isn’t going to wow those who value features over all else. What it will do is reset expectations for every scooter that isn’t designed for Point A-to-B commuting.

The Xoom 160 brings to the table an addictive blend of comfort, performance, mature dynamics, wrapped up with good looks and a tempting price (Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom) that’s expected to drop some more with the revised goods and services tax (GST) rates coming into effect from September 22. Today, it’s almost impossible to find a scooter that can do everything the Xoom 160 does, at this price, and this will certainly be the most fitting upgrade for those who have owned 125 cc scooters for years and have yearned for a grown-up scooter.