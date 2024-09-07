2024 Hero Destini 125: In pictures

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the second-gen Destini 125. The scooter has received a generational upgrade after six years since it was first launched in 2018. The updated second-generation Destini 125 comes with fresh paint options and several additional features to keep pace with its competitors in the market segment.

The 2024 Destini 125 is offered in two trim levels: the Cast Drum, which includes the VX variant, and the Cast Disc, offered in ZX and ZX+ variants.

The VX variant is available in three colour schemes: Eternal White, Regal Black, and Groovy Red.

The ZX and ZX+ variants are offered in Mystique Magenta (Pink), Cosmic Blue, Eternal White, and Regal Black.

The top-spec variants also feature copper-toned highlights on several parts of the scooter.

The new Destini features signature H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps.

The scooter has the longest seat in its class at 785mm, and the wheelbase is extended by 57mm, bringing it to 1302mm.

The under-seat storage is at 19 litres, while the fuel tank capacity is at 5 litres.

The base variants feature an analogue-based cluster with an LCD inset, while the top-spec gets a digital dash.

The 2024 iteration gets the same 124.6cc air-cooled engine producing 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque.

The company claims that the updated model offers a fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl.