2024 Hero Destini 125: In pictures
By Jafar Rizvi
3 mins read
Published on September 7, 2024
Highlights
- The 2024 Destini 125 is offered in two trim levels
- Seven paint schemes and three variants on offer
- New design and more features than the previous model
Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the second-gen Destini 125. The scooter has received a generational upgrade after six years since it was first launched in 2018. The updated second-generation Destini 125 comes with fresh paint options and several additional features to keep pace with its competitors in the market segment.
Also Read: 2024 Hero Destini 125 Unveiled Ahead Of Launch
The 2024 Destini 125 is offered in two trim levels: the Cast Drum, which includes the VX variant, and the Cast Disc, offered in ZX and ZX+ variants.
The VX variant is available in three colour schemes: Eternal White, Regal Black, and Groovy Red.
The ZX and ZX+ variants are offered in Mystique Magenta (Pink), Cosmic Blue, Eternal White, and Regal Black.
The top-spec variants also feature copper-toned highlights on several parts of the scooter.
The new Destini features signature H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps.
The scooter has the longest seat in its class at 785mm, and the wheelbase is extended by 57mm, bringing it to 1302mm.
The under-seat storage is at 19 litres, while the fuel tank capacity is at 5 litres.
The base variants feature an analogue-based cluster with an LCD inset, while the top-spec gets a digital dash.
The 2024 iteration gets the same 124.6cc air-cooled engine producing 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque.
The company claims that the updated model offers a fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl.
