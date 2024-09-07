Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457Suzuki GSX-R1000RYamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 Hero Destini 125: In pictures

The Hero Destini 125 has received a major update after six years since it was first launched in 2018.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 2024 Destini 125 is offered in two trim levels
  • Seven paint schemes and three variants on offer
  • New design and more features than the previous model

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the second-gen Destini 125. The scooter has received a generational upgrade after six years since it was first launched in 2018. The updated second-generation Destini 125 comes with fresh paint options and several additional features to keep pace with its competitors in the market segment.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hero Destini 125 Unveiled Ahead Of Launch
 Hero Destini 125 8 1

The 2024 Destini 125 is offered in two trim levels: the Cast Drum, which includes the VX variant, and the Cast Disc, offered in ZX and ZX+ variants.

 

The VX variant is available in three colour schemes: Eternal White, Regal Black, and Groovy Red.

Hero Destini 125 1

The ZX and ZX+ variants are offered in Mystique Magenta (Pink), Cosmic Blue, Eternal White, and Regal Black.

Hero Destini 125 9 1

The top-spec variants also feature copper-toned highlights on several parts of the scooter. 

Hero Destini 125 3 1

The new Destini features signature H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps. 

Hero D 1 1

The scooter has the longest seat in its class at 785mm, and the wheelbase is extended by 57mm, bringing it to 1302mm. 

Hero Destini 125 12 1

The under-seat storage is at 19 litres, while the fuel tank capacity is at 5 litres. 

Hero Destini 125 10 1

The base variants feature an analogue-based cluster with an LCD inset, while the top-spec gets a digital dash. 

Hero Destini 125 11 1

The 2024 iteration gets the same 124.6cc air-cooled engine producing 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque.

Hero D 2

The company claims that the updated model offers a fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl.

 

undefined
# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Destini 125# New Hero Destini 125# New Hero Destini 125 Launch# New Hero Destini Images# Hero Scooters# Hero Two-wheelers# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The second-gen Hero Destini 125 is offered in three variants and seven paint schemes.
    2024 Hero Destini 125 Unveiled Ahead Of Launch
  • The Destini 125 is the flagship scooter in Hero’s portfolio that receives a generational update after 6 years
    New Hero Destini 125 Scooter Teased; Launch Imminent
  • Here are new launches lined up for September 2024 that will be introduced by respective manufacturers in this month
    Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches Of September 2024: New Jawa 42, Hero Destini 125 And BMW F 900 GS
  • The scooter is expected to receive a complete revamp with a new design, equipment and features
    Upcoming Hero Destini 125 Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • We see how the newly launched Jupiter 110 goes up against the likes of the Hero Xoom 110 on paper.
    New TVS Jupiter 110 Vs Hero Xoom 110: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Latest News

  • The Hero Destini 125 has received a major update after six years since it was first launched in 2018.
    2024 Hero Destini 125: In pictures
  • The second-gen Hero Destini 125 is offered in three variants and seven paint schemes.
    2024 Hero Destini 125 Unveiled Ahead Of Launch
  • The CE 02 will be the second all-electric product from BMW Motorrad in India, after the CE 04
    BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter Bookings Open Today, Launch Soon
  • The partnership will focus on passenger Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) with the first production car to roll out in 2028.
    BMW, Toyota To Co-Develop Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology; First Series-Production BMW FCEV Due In 2028
  • The Maharashtra government cabinet sub-committee has given the green light to Toyota to invest over Rs 21,000 crore into a new production facility in the state.
    Skoda-VW To Invest Rs 15,000 Crore Into Chakan Facility; Toyota Investment Gets Maharashtra Government Nod
  • Slotting in between the base E variant and the S variant, this is now the most affordable variant of the Venue to be offered with a sunroof
    Hyundai Venue E+ With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 8.23 Lakh
  • The new S(O)+ and S+ AMT variants get the key addition of a sunroof and cost about Rs 21,000 more than the standard S(O) and S AMT variants
    Hyundai Exter S(O)+, S+ AMT Launched In India; Get a Sunroof
  • Here are the top highlights of the newly launched Jawa 42 FJ modern retro motorcycle
    New Jawa 42 FJ: Top Five Highlights
  • Recently launched at a price tag of Rs 1.15 lakh, the scooter can now be had for as low as Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Gets Upto Rs 15,000 Discount On Flipkart; Valid Till September 7
  • The XUV.e8 will essentially be the electric equivalent of the XUV 700, and will be underpinned by the INGLO platform
    Mahindra XUV.e8 Spotted Testing Ahead Of Expected Debut In December

Research More on Hero New Destini 125

Hero New Destini 125

Hero New Destini 125

Expected Price : ₹ 90,000 - 1.1 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2024

Popular Hero Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved