New Hero Destini 125 Scooter Teased; Launch Imminent

The Destini 125 is the flagship scooter in Hero’s portfolio that receives a generational update after 6 years
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hero has teased the Destini 125 scooter.
  • To be launched in the coming days.
  • Expected to retain the outgoing Destini's engine.

Hero MotoCorp has teased the all-new Destini 125 ahead of its launch. The company is expected to launch the scooter in the coming days. The teaser video shows many design elements of the scooter, providing the clearest look yet at its new 125 cc scooter. The flagship scooter in Hero’s portfolio, the Destini 125 is receiving a generational update almost 6 years after the launch of the original. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches Of September 2024: New Jawa 42, Hero Destini 125 And BMW F 900 GS
 

undefined

Visually, the new Destini 125 is quite different from its predecessor with styling cues such as an all-new headlight housing daytime running lights on either end. The apron has also been redesigned, now featuring smaller indicators, surrounded by chrome finishing. The mirrors are also finished in chrome. The apron also sports a black panel towards the upper end that features the Hero logo. The Destini 125 will also ride on new alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the scooter gets an H-shaped tail lamp that stands separate from the rear indicators. Additionally, the teaser also hints at the presence of a digital cluster on the scooter.

 

Also Read: New TVS Jupiter 110 Vs Hero Xoom 110: Price, Specifications, Features Compared
 Hero Destini 125 1

Shown in image- front apron (left), tail lamp (top-right), badging on the tank (bottom-right)

 

On the powertrain front, it is most likely that the Destini 125 will be powered by the same 125 cc single-cylinder motor rated to produce 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm, mated to a CVT. However, Hero might carry out a few tweaks, such as a new engine map and improvement to the existing design, to make the engine more efficient.


Upon its launch, the Destini 125 will rival the likes of the TVS Jupiter 125, TVS Ntorq 125 and the Suzuki Access 125.

