New TVS Jupiter 110 Vs Hero Xoom 110: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

The TVS Jupiter 110 has been updated after over a decade, and how! The company has given its best-selling scooter a complete overhaul in terms of design, features, and engine. Ever since its launch in 2013, the chief rival of the Jupiter 110 was the segment king Honda Activa. The latest entrant into the 110 cc scooter category is the Hero Xoom 110, which was launched in the Indian market in January 2023 and serves as a competitor to the Jupiter 110 as well. Here is how both scooters stack up against each other on paper.

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Dimensions & Weight

TVS Jupiter 110 Hero Xoom 110 Lenght 1848 mm 1881 mm Width 665 mm 731 mm Height 1258 mm 1118 mm Wheelbase 1275 mm 1300 mm Weight 105-106 kg 109 kg Underseat Storage 33 litres 19.2 litres

The 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 is now based on the bigger Jupiter 125 platform, meaning it is larger than the outgoing model. The Hero Xoom 110 is slightly longer at 1881 mm compared to the Jupiter 110’s 1848 mm. However, the Jupiter is narrower with a width of 665 mm, while the Xoom measures 731 mm in width. When it comes to height, the TVS Jupiter stands taller at 1258 mm, whereas the Hero Xoom is lower at 1118 mm.

In terms of wheelbase, the Hero Xoom 110 edges out its rival with a slightly longer ratio of 1300 mm compared to the Jupiter’s 1275 mm. Regarding weight, the Hero Xoom 110 is slightly heavier at 109 kg, while the TVS Jupiter weighs between 105-106 kg. Coming to the under-seat storage, the larger platform and repositioning of the fuel filler lid and tank enable the Jupiter 110 to provide a more spacious under-seat compartment, with TVS stating that it is enough to accommodate two half-face helmets.

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Engine & Performance

TVS Jupiter 110 Hero Xoom 110 Engine 113.3 cc, single-cylinder, with/without iGo Assist 110.9 cc SI engine Power 7.9 bhp at 6,500 8.05 bhp at 7250 rpm Torque 9.8 Nm (iGo Assist) / 9.2 Nm at 5000 rpm 8.7 Nm at 5750 rpm Gearbox CVT CVT

Both scooters are powered by engines that are closely matched in displacement but differ slightly in output figures. The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3 cc single-cylinder engine, which is available with or without TVS’s ‘iGo Assist’ tech. This engine produces 7.9 bhp at 6500 rpm. In comparison, the Hero Xoom 110 comes with a 110.9 cc SI engine that generates a slightly higher output of 8.05 bhp at 7250 rpm.

Regarding torque, the TVS Jupiter offers 9.8 Nm with ‘iGo Assist’ or 9.2 Nm at 5000 rpm without it. On the other hand, the Hero Xoom produces 8.7 Nm at 5750 rpm.



New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Brakes & Tyres

Front brake 220 mm disc / 130 mm drum Disc Brake 190 mm / Drum Brake 130 mm Rear brake 130 mm drum Drum Brake 130 mm Tyre size (F/R) 90/90-12 90/90-12 / 100/80-12

In terms of braking, the TVS Jupiter 110 offers the option of a 220 mm disc or a 130 mm drum at the front, paired with a 130 mm drum at the rear. The Hero Xoom 110 comes equipped with a slightly smaller 190 mm disc or a 130 mm drum at the front, and a 130 mm drum at the rear. As for the tyres, both scooters share the same front tyre size of 90/90-12. However, the rear tyre on the higher variants of the Hero Xoom 110 is slightly wider at 100/80-12, compared to Jupiter’s 90/90-12.

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Features

The 110 cc scooter segment in the Indian market has been evolving, and brands have been contemporising their scooters to keep pace with rivals, respectively. Now, the top variants of the TVS Jupiter stand out with features like a LED lightbar on the front apron, a digital instrument cluster, a fuel filler cap located inside the front apron, an LCD instrument cluster, and TVS’s SmartXonnect smartphone connectivity. Notably, the top-spec Jupiter is the only scooter in this segment equipped with mild-hybrid technology, which includes an integrated starter generator.

In comparison, the Hero Xoom 110 also offers a fully digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, cornering LED lamps (a first in this segment), integrated LED DRLs, an LED projector headlamp, an H-shaped LED taillight, a boot light, the i3s engine start/stop function, and a USB charging port. Moreover, the brand also launched the Xoom 110 Combat Edition recently, which sits at the top of the Xoom 110 lineup and features a matte shadow grey colour scheme with contrasting graphics across all body panels.

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Price

New TVS Jupiter 110 Hero Xoom 110 Price (ex-showroom) Rs 73,700 - Rs 87,250 Rs 71,484 - Rs 79,967

When it comes to pricing, the base variant of the Xoom is priced over Rs 2,200 less than the new Jupiter, while the top-spec Jupiter is nearly Rs 7,300 more expensive (prices exclude Hero Xoom combat edition). However, this price difference reflects the additional features offered in Jupiter, including its mild-hybrid technology and slightly larger engine displacement, along with providing more practicality in terms of space.

Ultimately, the TVS Jupiter has always been a family-orientated scooter, unlike Hero’s attempt to enter the segment with a sportier offering. With the updated design language, the new Jupiter promises to garner interest from all generations equally, and the choice between the two depends on the preference of characteristics, styling, and other shared interests.