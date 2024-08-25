Login
New TVS Jupiter 110 Vs Hero Xoom 110: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

We see how the newly launched Jupiter 110 goes up against the likes of the Hero Xoom 110 on paper.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Hero Xoom 110 is abreast of the New Jupiter 110 when it comes to dimensions
  • Both scooters come loaded with features in their top-spec variants
  • The Xoom 110 is cheaper than the new Jupiter 110 in its entire range

The TVS Jupiter 110 has been updated after over a decade, and how! The company has given its best-selling scooter a complete overhaul in terms of design, features, and engine. Ever since its launch in 2013, the chief rival of the Jupiter 110 was the segment king Honda Activa. The latest entrant into the 110 cc scooter category is the Hero Xoom 110, which was launched in the Indian market in January 2023 and serves as a competitor to the Jupiter 110 as well. Here is how both scooters stack up against each other on paper.

Mix Collage 24 Aug 2024 06 04 PM 9575 1

 

Also Read: 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 First Ride Impressions: Gunning For Gold

 

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Dimensions & Weight

 TVS Jupiter 110 Hero Xoom 110 
Lenght 1848 mm1881 mm
Width665 mm731 mm
Height1258 mm1118 mm
Wheelbase1275 mm1300 mm
Weight105-106 kg109 kg
Underseat Storage 33 litres19.2 litres

The 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 is now based on the bigger Jupiter 125 platform, meaning it is larger than the outgoing model. The Hero Xoom 110 is slightly longer at 1881 mm compared to the Jupiter 110’s 1848 mm. However, the Jupiter is narrower with a width of 665 mm, while the Xoom measures 731 mm in width. When it comes to height, the TVS Jupiter stands taller at 1258 mm, whereas the Hero Xoom is lower at 1118 mm. 

TVS Jupiter 110 Vs Hero Xoom 1

In terms of wheelbase, the Hero Xoom 110 edges out its rival with a slightly longer ratio of 1300 mm compared to the Jupiter’s 1275 mm. Regarding weight, the Hero Xoom 110 is slightly heavier at 109 kg, while the TVS Jupiter weighs between 105-106 kg. Coming to the under-seat storage, the larger platform and repositioning of the fuel filler lid and tank enable the Jupiter 110 to provide a more spacious under-seat compartment, with TVS stating that it is enough to accommodate two half-face helmets.

TVS Jupiter 110 Vs Hero Xoom 110 1

 

Also Read: New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa 6G: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Engine & Performance 

 TVS Jupiter 110Hero Xoom 110
Engine113.3 cc, single-cylinder, with/without iGo Assist110.9 cc SI engine
Power7.9 bhp at 6,500 8.05 bhp at 7250 rpm
Torque9.8 Nm (iGo Assist) / 9.2 Nm at 5000 rpm8.7 Nm at 5750 rpm
GearboxCVTCVT

Both scooters are powered by engines that are closely matched in displacement but differ slightly in output figures. The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3 cc single-cylinder engine, which is available with or without TVS’s ‘iGo Assist’ tech. This engine produces 7.9 bhp at 6500 rpm. In comparison, the Hero Xoom 110 comes with a 110.9 cc SI engine that generates a slightly higher output of 8.05 bhp at 7250 rpm.

TVS Jupiter 110 Vs Hero Xoom 2

Regarding torque, the TVS Jupiter offers 9.8 Nm with ‘iGo Assist’ or 9.2 Nm at 5000 rpm without it. On the other hand, the Hero Xoom produces 8.7 Nm at 5750 rpm. 
 

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Brakes & Tyres

Front brake220 mm disc / 130 mm drumDisc Brake 190 mm / Drum Brake 130 mm
Rear brake130 mm drumDrum Brake 130 mm
Tyre size (F/R)90/90-1290/90-12 / 100/80-12

In terms of braking, the TVS Jupiter 110 offers the option of a 220 mm disc or a 130 mm drum at the front, paired with a 130 mm drum at the rear. The Hero Xoom 110 comes equipped with a slightly smaller 190 mm disc or a 130 mm drum at the front, and a 130 mm drum at the rear. As for the tyres, both scooters share the same front tyre size of 90/90-12. However, the rear tyre on the higher variants of the Hero Xoom 110 is slightly wider at 100/80-12, compared to Jupiter’s 90/90-12. 

TVS Jupiter 110 Vs Hero Xoom 110

 

Also Read: TVS Jupiter 110: Variants Explained

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Features

The 110 cc scooter segment in the Indian market has been evolving, and brands have been contemporising their scooters to keep pace with rivals, respectively. Now, the top variants of the TVS Jupiter stand out with features like a LED lightbar on the front apron, a digital instrument cluster, a fuel filler cap located inside the front apron, an LCD instrument cluster, and TVS’s SmartXonnect smartphone connectivity. Notably, the top-spec Jupiter is the only scooter in this segment equipped with mild-hybrid technology, which includes an integrated starter generator.

TVS Jupiter 110 Vs Hero Xoom 3

In comparison, the Hero Xoom 110 also offers a fully digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, cornering LED lamps (a first in this segment), integrated LED DRLs, an LED projector headlamp, an H-shaped LED taillight, a boot light, the i3s engine start/stop function, and a USB charging port. Moreover, the brand also launched the Xoom 110 Combat Edition recently, which sits at the top of the Xoom 110 lineup and features a matte shadow grey colour scheme with contrasting graphics across all body panels.

New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India Check Prices Variants carandbike 1

 

Also Read: New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched At Rs 73,700; Gets All-New 113 cc Engine With ISG

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Price 

 New TVS Jupiter 110Hero Xoom 110
Price (ex-showroom)Rs 73,700 - Rs 87,250Rs 71,484 - Rs 79,967

When it comes to pricing, the base variant of the Xoom is priced over Rs 2,200 less than the new Jupiter, while the top-spec Jupiter is nearly Rs 7,300 more expensive (prices exclude Hero Xoom combat edition). However, this price difference reflects the additional features offered in Jupiter, including its mild-hybrid technology and slightly larger engine displacement, along with providing more practicality in terms of space. 

Hero Xoom 110 Static 4

Ultimately, the TVS Jupiter has always been a family-orientated scooter, unlike Hero’s attempt to enter the segment with a sportier offering. With the updated design language, the new Jupiter promises to garner interest from all generations equally, and the choice between the two depends on the preference of characteristics, styling, and other shared interests. 

 

