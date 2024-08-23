Login
New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa 6G: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

TVS has given the Jupiter 110 a complete overhaul for the Indian market but how does it stack up against the segment leader?
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS Jupiter has power and torque advantage over Activa
  • New Jupiter 110 also larger than the the Activa 6G but weighs about the same
  • Prices range from Rs 73,700 - Rs 87,250 (ex-showroom)

The TVS Jupiter has established itself as the second-highest-selling scooter in the country behind the Honda Activa. Now, TVS has given its 110 cc scooter a major overhaul that brings with it a move to a new platform, a fresh look, a new engine and more. So how does the new Jupiter compare to the segment leader on paper? lets take a look.
 

New TVS Jupiter 110 In Pictures carandbike 1

The new Jupiter 110 is offered in four variants.

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa 6G: Dimensions & Weight

 

 TVS Jupiter 110Honda Activa 6G
Length1848 mm1833 mm
Width665 mm697 mm
Height1258 mm1156 mm
Wheelbase1275 mm1260 mm
Seat Length756 mm692 mm
Weight105-106 kg105-106 kg

 

The new Jupiter 110 is based around the same platform as the larger Jupiter 125 and that becomes evident in dimensions. The new Jupiter is longer and taller than the Activa 6G and also sits on a 15 mm longer wheelbase. The seat is also notably longer at 756 mm compared to the Activa’s 692 mm which should translate to more space for the rider and pillion. The larger size however does not seem to have affected the scooter’s weight with the new Jupiter 110 having a similar kerb weight to the Activa 6G.
 

Honda Activa

The Activa 6G is smaller than the new Jupiter 110 though both have similar weights.

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa 6G: Powertrain & Brakes

 

 TVS Jupiter 110Honda Activa 6G
Engine113.3 cc, single-cylinder, with/without ISG109.51 cc, single-cylinder
Power7.9 bhp at 6,500 rpm7.7 bhp at 8,000 rpm
Torque9.8 Nm (ISG) / 9.2 Nm at 5000 rpm8.9 Nm at 5,500 rpm
GearboxCVTCVT
Front brake220 mm disc / 130 mm drumDrum
Rear brake130 mm drumDrum
Tyre size (F/R)90/90-1290/90-12 / 90/100-10

 

Coming to the running gear, the new Jupiter 110 now gets a larger 113 cc engine. Depending on the variant the unit comes with an integrated starter generator (ISG) that offers additional torque under acceleration. Lower models without the ISG develop a peak 7.9 bhp and 9.2 Nm while the ISG-equipped models develop a marginally higher 9.8 Nm of torque.

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India Check Prices Variants carandbike 2

The Jupiter has the larger engine and makes more power; also the only scooter here with a front disc brake.

 

The Activa in comparison comes with a 109.5 cc mill that is good for 7.7 bhp and 8.9 Nm of peak torque. The Activa also makes power higher up the rpm range as compared to the Jupiter which should, on paper, make the latter slightly faster.

 

The Jupiter however gets the advantage in the brakes department with top variants getting the option of a disc brake up front compared to the Activa 6G’s all-drum set-up across all variants. The Activa also features a staggered wheel layout with a smaller wheel with wider rubber at the rear. Both scooters get alloy wheels on the top variants.

Activa Limited Edition Matte Steel Black Metallic

Activa 6G offers drum brakes across the range.

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa 6G: Features

 

Coming to features, both scooters get broadly similar features though each offers some standout bits. For the Activa, the standout feature is the brand’s H-Smart technology or in simpler words remote key-based functions offered on the top variant. The system lets you remotely lock the scooter, flash its hazard lights (find my scooter) and open the fuel filler lid via the remote. It also offers keyless go functionality by dropping the need to pull the key out of the rider's pocket to start the scooter. The Activa also gets a LED headlight and engine idle start-stop tech as well on the top variants.

 

Honda Activa Smart

H-Smart remote-key-based functions a standout feature of the Activa 6G.

 

On the new Jupiter, top variants get stand-out bits such as a LED lightbar on the front apron, a digital instrument cluster, the fuel filler cap on the inside of the front apron, LCD instrument cluster and TVS’s SmartXonnect smartphone connectivity functions. Most importantly, the top-spec Jupiter is the only model in the segment to offer mild-hybrid tech in the segment replete with an integrated starter generator.

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa 6G: Price

 TVS Jupiter 110Honda Activa 6G
Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)Rs 73,700 - Rs 87,250Rs 76,684 - Rs 82,684
New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India Check Prices Variants carandbike 1

New Jupiter 110 has a lower starting price than the Activa though top variant is notably pricier.

 

In terms of pricing, the base TVS Jupiter 110 undercuts the Activa 6G by almost Rs 3,000 though in fully-loaded guise it is almost Rs 5,000 more expensive. However, it can be noted that the Jupiter 110 does offer additional tech as compared to its Honda rival including app-based connectivity, a disc brake up front, LED DRL and mild hybrid tech. 

# TVS Motor Co# TVS Jupiter# TVS Jupiter 110# TVS Jupiter Scooter# New TVS Jupiter 110# New TVS Jupiter# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter
8.3

TVS Jupiter

Starts at ₹ 68,571 - 85,866

Check On-Road Price
View Jupiter Specifications
View Jupiter Features

Popular TVS Models

