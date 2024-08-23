New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa 6G: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

The TVS Jupiter has established itself as the second-highest-selling scooter in the country behind the Honda Activa. Now, TVS has given its 110 cc scooter a major overhaul that brings with it a move to a new platform, a fresh look, a new engine and more. So how does the new Jupiter compare to the segment leader on paper? lets take a look.



The new Jupiter 110 is offered in four variants.

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa 6G: Dimensions & Weight

TVS Jupiter 110 Honda Activa 6G Length 1848 mm 1833 mm Width 665 mm 697 mm Height 1258 mm 1156 mm Wheelbase 1275 mm 1260 mm Seat Length 756 mm 692 mm Weight 105-106 kg 105-106 kg

The new Jupiter 110 is based around the same platform as the larger Jupiter 125 and that becomes evident in dimensions. The new Jupiter is longer and taller than the Activa 6G and also sits on a 15 mm longer wheelbase. The seat is also notably longer at 756 mm compared to the Activa’s 692 mm which should translate to more space for the rider and pillion. The larger size however does not seem to have affected the scooter’s weight with the new Jupiter 110 having a similar kerb weight to the Activa 6G.



The Activa 6G is smaller than the new Jupiter 110 though both have similar weights.

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa 6G: Powertrain & Brakes

TVS Jupiter 110 Honda Activa 6G Engine 113.3 cc, single-cylinder, with/without ISG 109.51 cc, single-cylinder Power 7.9 bhp at 6,500 rpm 7.7 bhp at 8,000 rpm Torque 9.8 Nm (ISG) / 9.2 Nm at 5000 rpm 8.9 Nm at 5,500 rpm Gearbox CVT CVT Front brake 220 mm disc / 130 mm drum Drum Rear brake 130 mm drum Drum Tyre size (F/R) 90/90-12 90/90-12 / 90/100-10

Coming to the running gear, the new Jupiter 110 now gets a larger 113 cc engine. Depending on the variant the unit comes with an integrated starter generator (ISG) that offers additional torque under acceleration. Lower models without the ISG develop a peak 7.9 bhp and 9.2 Nm while the ISG-equipped models develop a marginally higher 9.8 Nm of torque.

The Jupiter has the larger engine and makes more power; also the only scooter here with a front disc brake.

The Activa in comparison comes with a 109.5 cc mill that is good for 7.7 bhp and 8.9 Nm of peak torque. The Activa also makes power higher up the rpm range as compared to the Jupiter which should, on paper, make the latter slightly faster.

The Jupiter however gets the advantage in the brakes department with top variants getting the option of a disc brake up front compared to the Activa 6G’s all-drum set-up across all variants. The Activa also features a staggered wheel layout with a smaller wheel with wider rubber at the rear. Both scooters get alloy wheels on the top variants.

Activa 6G offers drum brakes across the range.

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa 6G: Features

Coming to features, both scooters get broadly similar features though each offers some standout bits. For the Activa, the standout feature is the brand’s H-Smart technology or in simpler words remote key-based functions offered on the top variant. The system lets you remotely lock the scooter, flash its hazard lights (find my scooter) and open the fuel filler lid via the remote. It also offers keyless go functionality by dropping the need to pull the key out of the rider's pocket to start the scooter. The Activa also gets a LED headlight and engine idle start-stop tech as well on the top variants.

H-Smart remote-key-based functions a standout feature of the Activa 6G.

On the new Jupiter, top variants get stand-out bits such as a LED lightbar on the front apron, a digital instrument cluster, the fuel filler cap on the inside of the front apron, LCD instrument cluster and TVS’s SmartXonnect smartphone connectivity functions. Most importantly, the top-spec Jupiter is the only model in the segment to offer mild-hybrid tech in the segment replete with an integrated starter generator.

New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa 6G: Price

TVS Jupiter 110 Honda Activa 6G Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Rs 73,700 - Rs 87,250 Rs 76,684 - Rs 82,684

New Jupiter 110 has a lower starting price than the Activa though top variant is notably pricier.

In terms of pricing, the base TVS Jupiter 110 undercuts the Activa 6G by almost Rs 3,000 though in fully-loaded guise it is almost Rs 5,000 more expensive. However, it can be noted that the Jupiter 110 does offer additional tech as compared to its Honda rival including app-based connectivity, a disc brake up front, LED DRL and mild hybrid tech.