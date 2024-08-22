New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched At Rs 73,700; Gets All-New 113 cc Engine With ISG

Since its launch in 2013, the TVS Jupiter has firmly established itself as India’s second-highest selling scooter, trailing only the entry-level scooter king, the Honda Activa. Over 11 years later, TVS has today launched the all-new Jupiter 110, which is more than a mere nip-and-tuck job, with prices for the new Jupiter starting at Rs 73,700 (ex-showroom). Based on a different platform – which it shares with the larger Jupiter 125 – the new Jupiter 110 is a shade larger than its predecessor, and has a new engine as well, paired with an integrated starter generator (ISG). The new Jupiter is available in a total of six colours, and in four variants – drum brakes (with steel wheels), drum brakes with alloy wheels, drum brakes with SmartXonnect app integration and a front disc brake version with SmartXonnect integration.

Infinity LED DRL incorporates self-cancelling turn indicators.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Design And Dimensions

In terms of appearance, the new TVS Jupiter has almost nothing in common with the original Jupiter. It has an ‘Infinity’ LED daytime running light that spans the width of the apron, and also houses integrated turn indicators. The LED tail-light also mimics the design of the DRL, and similarly incorporates turn indicators.

The 2024 Jupiter 110 is longer than the outgoing Jupiter (1848 mm vs 1834 mm), but also lower (1158 mm) and narrower (665 mm). The wheelbase remains the same as before, at 1,275 mm, while seat height is rated at 770 mm and ground clearance is 163 mm. Overall, the new Jupiter is also lighter than before, weighing 105 kg (kerb).

Underseat storage capacity rises to 33 litres, the same as the Jupiter 125.

Switching to the Jupiter 125 platform means the fuel tank is now located in the floorboard of the scooter, with the fuel filler lid located at the front, and the tank is smaller than the one on the outgoing Jupiter, at 5.1 litres. However, a direct benefit is the liberation of more underseat storage space. The new Jupiter 110’s underseat storage capacity is rated at 33 litres, which is the same as on the Jupiter 125. The Jupiter 110’s seat itself is longer, at 756 mm, making it longer than that of the Honda Activa 110.

Top variants of the new Jupiter 110 feature a colour LCD cluster.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Instrumentation And Connectivity

The new Jupiter has a colour LCD instrument cluster replacing the standard positive display seen on the outgoing model. However, this is available only on the higher-spec variant, with the entry models retaining an analogue instrument cluster. As before, the colour LCD cluster incorporates Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapMyIndia. However, the SmartXonnect phone app now offers additional features including a ‘Find me’ function, advanced trip summary (with a break-up of Eco and Power modes), carbon savings and duration of idling, and additional commands for the voice assistant on the top variant.

All-new 113 cc engine traces its roots to the Jupiter 125's unit.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Engine And Cycle Parts

Central to the new Jupiter is its engine. Gone is the 109.7 cc unit of the original Jupiter, replaced by an all-new 113 cc engine derived from the Jupiter 125. This engine, which utilises DLC coating and a low-inertia crankshaft, is also lighter than the outgoing model’s engine, and produces roughly 8 bhp and 9.2 Nm of torque. This time, it’s paired with an ISG, which provides additional boost in Power mode, raising total torque to 9.8 Nm. With the integrated start-stop system, TVS claims the new Jupiter 110 will be up to 10 per cent more fuel-efficient than its predecessor.

As before, the new Jupiter employs a telescopic fork and a monoshock. Top variants get a 220 mm petal front disc brake, and a drum rear brake is standard on all variants. The scooter continues with a combined braking system, with anti-lock braking (ABS) still not on offer. It rides on 12-inch wheels, with 90/90-section tyres at each end.

The new Jupiter will renew its rivalry with the Honda Activa, and will also take on the Hero Xoom 110.