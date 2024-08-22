New TVS Jupiter 110: In Pictures

TVS Motor Company has finally given its best-selling scooter a complete overhaul and has launched the all-new Jupiter 110 in India at a starting price of Rs 73,700 (ex-showroom). The Jupiter 110 has received a comprehensive update after over a decade since it was first launched in 2013. In the years since, the TVS Jupiter 110 grew to become India’s second-best-selling scooter, trailing only the well-established Honda Activa.

The new 2024 TVS Jupiter 110, based on the same platform as the Jupiter 125, is 1848 mm long, 665 mm wide, and 1158 mm tall. Ground clearance is 163 mm.

TVS has given the new Jupiter 110 LED lighting complemented by an ‘Infinity’ LED DRL running the width of the apron.

The taillight also gets a similar treatment with integrated turn indicators.

Do note the lower variants miss out on the Infinity light bar, incorporating regular turn indicators instead.

The new Jupiter 110 has 33 litres of underseat storage space, which is the same as the Jupiter 125, and TVS says is enough to accommodate two half-face helmets.

The Jupiter's wheelbase remains unchanged, at 1,275 mm, but overall, the scooter is marginally longer than its predecessor.

The fuel filler lid is located at the front, with the 5.1-litre fuel tank now positioned beneath the floorboard.

Entry-level Jupiter, priced at Rs 73,700, rides on 12-inch steel wheels.

The new Jupiter is available in six colours: Galactic Copper Matte, Meteor Red Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, Lunar White Gloss, Starlight Blue Gloss, and Dawn Blue. However, the lower-spec and SmartXonnect variants are limited to three colours each.

There are four variants: drum brakes (with steel wheels), drum brakes with alloy wheels, drum brakes with SmartXonnect app integration, and alloy with SmartXonnect integration.

The new Jupiter 110 has a 756mm-long seat, which is longer than that of the Honda Activa. Seat height is 770 mm.

The new Jupiter has a colour LCD instrument cluster, available only on the higher-spec SmartXonnect variants, incorporates Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Non-SmartXonnect variants have a conventional analogue instrument cluster.

Stopping power comes from a 220 mm petal front disc brake (only on the top variant) and a 130 mm drum rear brake. Combined braking system is standard, and there is no ABS.

Powering the latest iteration is a 113 cc engine, which produces close to 8 bhp and 9.2 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a CVT and also gets an integrated starter generator, which boosts peak torque to 9.8 Nm.