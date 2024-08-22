Login
New TVS Jupiter 110: In Pictures

The new Jupiter 110 is offered in six colour options and four variants; prices start at Rs 73,700 (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the new Jupiter 110 start at Rs 73,700 (ex-showroom)
  • Gets all-LED lighting
  • Fueling knob is now relocated to the inner panel at the front

TVS Motor Company has finally given its best-selling scooter a complete overhaul and has launched the all-new Jupiter 110 in India at a starting price of Rs 73,700 (ex-showroom). The Jupiter 110 has received a comprehensive update after over a decade since it was first launched in 2013. In the years since, the TVS Jupiter 110 grew to become India’s second-best-selling scooter, trailing only the well-established Honda Activa

 

Also Read: New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched At Rs 73,700; Gets All-New 113 cc Engine With ISG

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India Check Prices Variants carandbike 1

The new 2024 TVS Jupiter 110, based on the same platform as the Jupiter 125, is 1848 mm long, 665 mm wide, and 1158 mm tall. Ground clearance is 163 mm.

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India Check Prices Variants carandbike 4

TVS has given the new Jupiter 110 LED lighting complemented by an ‘Infinity’ LED DRL running the width of the apron. 

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India Check Prices Variants carandbike 12

 

The taillight also gets a similar treatment with integrated turn indicators. 

 

New 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 base variant drum brake steel wheels carandbike 1 1

 

Do note the lower variants miss out on the Infinity light bar, incorporating regular turn indicators instead. 

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India Check Prices Variants carandbike 3

 

The new Jupiter 110 has 33 litres of underseat storage space, which is the same as the Jupiter 125, and TVS says is enough to accommodate two half-face helmets.

 

Also Read: 2024 TVS Jupiter Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India Check Prices Variants carandbike 2

The Jupiter's wheelbase remains unchanged, at 1,275 mm, but overall, the scooter is marginally longer than its predecessor.

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India Check Prices Variants carandbike 8

The fuel filler lid is located at the front, with the 5.1-litre fuel tank now positioned beneath the floorboard.

 

New 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 base variant drum brake steel wheels carandbike 1

Entry-level Jupiter, priced at Rs 73,700, rides on 12-inch steel wheels.

 

tvs jupiter 110 colours

 

The new Jupiter is available in six colours: Galactic Copper Matte, Meteor Red Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, Lunar White Gloss, Starlight Blue Gloss, and Dawn Blue. However, the lower-spec and SmartXonnect variants are limited to three colours each.

 

Also Read: TVS iQube Celebration Edition Launched At Rs 1.20 Lakh

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 Variants Explained carandbike 1

 

There are four variants: drum brakes (with steel wheels), drum brakes with alloy wheels, drum brakes with SmartXonnect app integration, and alloy with SmartXonnect integration. 

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India Check Prices Variants carandbike 10

The new Jupiter 110 has a 756mm-long seat, which is longer than that of the Honda Activa. Seat height is 770 mm.

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India Check Prices Variants carandbike 6

 

The new Jupiter has a colour LCD instrument cluster, available only on the higher-spec SmartXonnect variants, incorporates Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 In Pictures carandbike 1 1

Non-SmartXonnect variants have a conventional analogue instrument cluster.

 

Also Read: TVS Ronin Parakram: One-Off Tribute To Armed Forces In Pictures

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India Check Prices Variants carandbike 9

 

Stopping power comes from a 220 mm petal front disc brake (only on the top variant) and a 130 mm drum rear brake. Combined braking system is standard, and there is no ABS.

 

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125, NTorq 125 Race XP Introduced In New Colours

 

New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India Check Prices Variants carandbike 5

 

Powering the latest iteration is a 113 cc engine, which produces close to 8 bhp and 9.2 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a CVT and also gets an integrated starter generator, which boosts peak torque to 9.8 Nm.

# TVS Motor Company# TVS Scooters# TVS Jupiter# New TVS Jupiter 110# TVS Jupiter 110# 2024 TVS Jupiter Launch# New Jupiter 110# Jupiter 110# Scooters# Two wheeler# Auto news# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
