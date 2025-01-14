Login
2025 Hero Destini 125 Launched In India At Rs 80,450

The Hero Destini 125 scooter is available in three variants and seven paint schemes.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Prices top out at Rs 90,300 (ex-showroom) for the ZX+ variant.
  • Second-gen Destini offers claimed fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl.
  • Rivals TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125

Hero MotoCorp took the wraps off the second-gen Destini 125 scooter in India in September 2024 and we have already spent some time with it, you can read our review here. The two-wheeler manufacturer has now announced prices for the new-gen model, which start at Rs 80,450 for the VX variant, rising to Rs 89,300 for the ZX variant, while the ZX+ is priced at Rs 90,300 (all prices, ex-showroom). The Hero Destini 125 has been in the Indian market for six years and has seen periodic updates in the form of special editions and new variants. Now, the company has given a major update to its offering for the first time since its launch in 2018. 

 


 Also Read: 2024 Hero Destini 125: In pictures

 

Variants Prices (ex-showroom)
VXRs 80,450
ZXRs 89,300
ZX+Rs 90,300

 

The new Destini 125 is offered in two broad trim levels; the Cast Drum, which includes the VX variant, and the Cast Disc, offered in ZX and ZX+ variants. The base variant is available in three colour schemes: Eternal White, Regal Black, and Groovy Red. The higher-end ZX and ZX+ variants come with additional paint options, including Mystique Magenta (Pink), Cosmic Blue, Eternal White, and Regal Black. The ZX and ZX+ also get copper-toned chrome highlights on several parts of the scooter. 

 

Hero Destini 125 6 1

The new Destini features signature H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps, while the indicators are positioned slightly lower at the front apron. The 5-litre fuel tank remains under the seat, with the filler located just above the tail lamps. The scooter has also grown in size, with the longest seat in its class at 785mm and the wheelbase being extended by 57mm, bringing it to 1302mm. The underseat storage is at 19 litres and the scooter rides on 12-inch wheels on both ends. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Hero Destini 125 Unveiled Ahead Of Launch

 

Hero Destini 125 10 1

On the feature front, the base variant incorporates a projector LED headlamp, DRLs, a Type-A charging port, an analogue instrument cluster, and a boot lamp. Interestingly, the base variant also includes a parking brake lock on the rear brake lever, a feature that is not available on the higher variants. Speaking of higher variants, the ZX and ZX+ get additional features including front disc brakes, a digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, a 5-step brightness control for the display, a backrest with X-Tec branding, and auto-cancelling indicators.

Hero Destiny image 36

As for the powertrain, the 2024 iteration employs the same 124.6cc air-cooled engine producing 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque. The company claims that the updated model offers a fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl.
 

The 2024 Hero Destini goes up against the likes of the Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125 and the Suzuki Access 125 in the Indian market. 

# Hero Motocorp# Hero Destini 125# 2024 Hero Destini 125# 2024 Hero Destini 125 launch# Hero Destini 125 launch# New Destini 125# Destini 125# Hero Scooters# Hero two wheelers# Scooters# Bikes# Auto News# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

