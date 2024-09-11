2024 Hero Destini 125 First Ride Review: Smooth Operator

If you have owned a 100-110 cc scooter, the next logical upgrade is usually to a more powerful and feature-rich 125 cc scooter. The current 125 cc scooter market in India has a couple of well-established models that have been around for a while and have earned themselves a certain reputation amongst buyers. Hero MotoCorp has the Destini 125 in its portfolio which was introduced in 2018. Over time, the Hero Destini 125 has received only minor updates like subtle design changes and new colour options, while the competition had progressed ahead with new features and design changes, keeping in tune with the likes and wants of customers.

So, the Destini 125 has had less demand than the competition, resulting in poor sales. Now, Hero has eventually taken note of this and has now launched the next-generation Destini 125 featuring a new platform, fresh design and a couple of new features to be relevant and mark its space in the growing 125 cc scooter segment.

We spent the better part of a day with the new and updated Hero Destini 125 to get a sense of what has changed with the updates, what are its strengths and weaknesses, and who this updated 125 cc scooter is meant for.







Design & Features

Hero has gone back to the drawing board with the design for the new Destini 125. It looks nothing like the previous Destini or any other 125 cc scooter in the market. Based on the Xoom 110’s platform, the Destini 125 features a neo-retro styling, with smooth flowing lines and chrome accents all around, adding a dash of premium feel. Offered in three variants, the top-spec variants get copper chromed inserts instead of the regular chrome finish. You get a projector LED headlamp with H-shaped LED DRLs, an 'H' signature tail lamp, diamond-cut alloy wheels borrowed from the Xoom 110, and an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The base variant gets an analogue instrument console with a small digital readout. The overall design is a little over the top and is expected to be polarising. In my opinion, it feels a little overdone around some sections, bordering on looking garish from some angles. However, time will tell how the design is perceived by the buyers in the market.





The Destini 125 comes with new switchgear which feels premium to operate and has a nice tactile feel to it. There is a storage compartment up front that can accommodate a 1-litre water bottle or can be used to stow a small pouch or your smartphone which can be charged on the go via a USB-A port. The underseat storage space is rated at 18 litres and can accommodate a half-face helmet, while the fuel tank can carry 5.3 litres with a convenient external fuel filler cap. Lastly, the front fender and side panel of the Destini 125 are made using metal, meanwhile, the front apron and headlight housing are made from plastic.

Ergonomics

Ergonomics and riding triangle are crucial factors when it comes to scooters. Ergonomics which aren't focussed on comfort will leave you tired and uncomfortable without much warning. Thankfully, Hero has set the height of the handlebar, seat and floorboard to offer an upright riding position with sufficient room at the knees and foot space. The seat is long, measuring 785 mm in length and 770 mm in height, with the former opening up ample room for a rider, pillion and a backpack. Additionally, the pillion backrest is offered as standard on the ZX and ZX+ variants which provides good lower back support to the pillion. The seat cushioning and contouring have been done well to offer a comfortable ride for daily commutes.





Engine & Performance

The new Destini 125 continues to be powered by the same 124.6 cc air-cooled motor from the previous model, churning out the same power figures which stand at 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm. However, Hero claims to have tweaked the CVT for better efficiency over performance, and more linear power delivery. On the top speed run, we managed to clock an indicated top speed of 93 kmph, which is pretty good for a powertrain of this displacement and nature.





Notably, there weren’t any vibrations felt while accelerating or even while riding at high speeds. The motor feels refined across the rev band with smooth acceleration without any flat spots. The way the power is delivered is more gradual and it is what Hero has consciously considered as it is targeting buyers who are looking for a 125 cc scooter that isn’t feisty in terms of performance.





Having said that, while we couldn’t do a mileage test due to the limited time at hand, with the relaxed mapping of the power and torque curves, Hero claims that the Destini 125 will be capable of returning a fuel efficiency figure of 59 kmpl which is probably the highest claimed figure for a 125 cc scooter in the segment.





Ride, Handling and Brakes

To ride, the Destini 125 can be termed as a no-nonsense scooter that does almost everything without any complaints. The motor has a linear power delivery with smooth acceleration across the rev band. And while the motor packs enough grunt to climb gradients, accelerate from a standstill or get around in the city, it isn’t as potent as the other 125 cc scooter offerings in the market.





The telescopic fork and preload-adjustable monoshock setup takes care of most road undulations and bumps leaving you with a nice plush ride on most road surfaces. The ground clearance is set at 162 mm which is good enough to tackle most obstacles on paved roads. The upgrade to 12-inch wheels from the 10-inch ones from the previous version has also contributed to the ride quality and a wider rear tyre together inspires confidence to corner the Destini 125 and also carry good speed while at it.



For braking, you now get a disc-drum setup with performance that is adequate for a 125 cc scooter. The bite is strong and progressive, giving the rider the necessary feedback to make optimal use of the braking power at hand. On the base variant, however, the setup consists of drums at both ends.





Verdict

In the expanding market space of 125 cc scooters, the new Hero Destini 125 comes across as a likeable scooter if you are looking for an easygoing, comfortable, and feature-equipped scooter while packing decent performance for use among your family members and daily commutes. The design is surely different from other 125 cc offerings in the market and while it is a subjective factor, in my opinion, prospective buyers will have mixed opinions on the design.

Having said that, as a whole package, the Destini 125 in our books, doesn’t secure a solid reason for itself to be considered as a top contender amongst the other 125 cc offerings. Yes, the claimed fuel efficiency figure is a talking point, but we can only confirm after we have run our tests once we receive the scooter later. Also, Hero hasn’t announced the prices for the Destini 125 yet. If Hero does consider a competitive price tag, it will be a strong selling factor in the Destini 125’s favour.