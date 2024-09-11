Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Curvv2024 Hyundai AlcazarMaserati GranTurismoBYD eMAX 7Aston Martin Vantage
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Kia EV9Audi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus Emira
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 Hero Destini 125 First Ride Review: Smooth Operator

After receiving small updates over six years since its introduction, Hero has finally updated its flagship scooter, the Destini 125. Here’s the first ride review of Hero’s thoroughly revamped 125 cc competitor
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Based on the Xoom 110’s platform
  • Receives a fresh design update
  • Rides on 12-inch wheels at both ends

If you have owned a 100-110 cc scooter, the next logical upgrade is usually to a more powerful and feature-rich 125 cc scooter. The current 125 cc scooter market in India has a couple of well-established models that have been around for a while and have earned themselves a certain reputation amongst buyers. Hero MotoCorp has the Destini 125 in its portfolio which was introduced in 2018. Over time, the Hero Destini 125 has received only minor updates like subtle design changes and new colour options, while the competition had progressed ahead with new features and design changes, keeping in tune with the likes and wants of customers.

So, the Destini 125 has had less demand than the competition, resulting in poor sales. Now, Hero has eventually taken note of this and has now launched the next-generation Destini 125 featuring a new platform, fresh design and a couple of new features to be relevant and mark its space in the growing 125 cc scooter segment.

 

We spent the better part of a day with the new and updated Hero Destini 125 to get a sense of what has changed with the updates, what are its strengths and weaknesses, and who this updated 125 cc scooter is meant for.  


Hero Destiny image 9
 

Design & Features

Hero has gone back to the drawing board with the design for the new Destini 125. It looks nothing like the previous Destini or any other 125 cc scooter in the market. Based on the Xoom 110’s platform, the Destini 125 features a neo-retro styling, with smooth flowing lines and chrome accents all around, adding a dash of premium feel. Offered in three variants, the top-spec variants get copper chromed inserts instead of the regular chrome finish. You get a projector LED headlamp with H-shaped LED DRLs, an 'H' signature tail lamp, diamond-cut alloy wheels borrowed from the Xoom 110, and an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The base variant gets an analogue instrument console with a small digital readout. The overall design is a little over the top and is expected to be polarising. In my opinion, it feels a little overdone around some sections, bordering on looking garish from some angles. However, time will tell how the design is perceived by the buyers in the market.


Hero Destiny image 15

 

The Destini 125 comes with new switchgear which feels premium to operate and has a nice tactile feel to it. There is a storage compartment up front that can accommodate a 1-litre water bottle or can be used to stow a small pouch or your smartphone which can be charged on the go via a USB-A port. The underseat storage space is rated at 18 litres and can accommodate a half-face helmet, while the fuel tank can carry 5.3 litres with a convenient external fuel filler cap. Lastly, the front fender and side panel of the Destini 125 are made using metal, meanwhile, the front apron and headlight housing are made from plastic.

 

Hero Destiny image 36

Ergonomics

Ergonomics and riding triangle are crucial factors when it comes to scooters. Ergonomics which aren't focussed on comfort will leave you tired and uncomfortable without much warning. Thankfully, Hero has set the height of the handlebar, seat and floorboard to offer an upright riding position with sufficient room at the knees and foot space. The seat is long, measuring 785 mm in length and 770 mm in height, with the former opening up ample room for a rider, pillion and a backpack. Additionally, the pillion backrest is offered as standard on the ZX and ZX+ variants which provides good lower back support to the pillion. The seat cushioning and contouring have been done well to offer a comfortable ride for daily commutes. 


Hero Destiny image 8

 

Engine & Performance

The new Destini 125 continues to be powered by the same 124.6 cc air-cooled motor from the previous model, churning out the same power figures which stand at 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm. However, Hero claims to have tweaked the CVT for better efficiency over performance, and more linear power delivery. On the top speed run, we managed to clock an indicated top speed of 93 kmph, which is pretty good for a powertrain of this displacement and nature.


Hero Destiny image 37

 

Notably, there weren’t any vibrations felt while accelerating or even while riding at high speeds. The motor feels refined across the rev band with smooth acceleration without any flat spots. The way the power is delivered is more gradual and it is what Hero has consciously considered as it is targeting buyers who are looking for a 125 cc scooter that isn’t feisty in terms of performance.


Hero Destiny image 19

Having said that, while we couldn’t do a mileage test due to the limited time at hand, with the relaxed mapping of the power and torque curves, Hero claims that the Destini 125 will be capable of returning a fuel efficiency figure of 59 kmpl which is probably the highest claimed figure for a 125 cc scooter in the segment.


Hero Destiny image 32

 

Ride, Handling and Brakes

To ride, the Destini 125 can be termed as a no-nonsense scooter that does almost everything without any complaints. The motor has a linear power delivery with smooth acceleration across the rev band. And while the motor packs enough grunt to climb gradients, accelerate from a standstill or get around in the city, it isn’t as potent as the other 125 cc scooter offerings in the market.


Hero Destiny image 7

 

The telescopic fork and preload-adjustable monoshock setup takes care of most road undulations and bumps leaving you with a nice plush ride on most road surfaces. The ground clearance is set at 162 mm which is good enough to tackle most obstacles on paved roads. The upgrade to 12-inch wheels from the 10-inch ones from the previous version has also contributed to the ride quality and a wider rear tyre together inspires confidence to corner the Destini 125 and also carry good speed while at it. 
 

For braking, you now get a disc-drum setup with performance that is adequate for a 125 cc scooter. The bite is strong and progressive, giving the rider the necessary feedback to make optimal use of the braking power at hand. On the base variant, however, the setup consists of drums at both ends.


Hero Destiny image 1

 

Verdict

In the expanding market space of 125 cc scooters, the new Hero Destini 125 comes across as a likeable scooter if you are looking for an easygoing, comfortable, and feature-equipped scooter while packing decent performance for use among your family members and daily commutes. The design is surely different from other 125 cc offerings in the market and while it is a subjective factor, in my opinion, prospective buyers will have mixed opinions on the design. 

Hero Destiny image 4

Having said that, as a whole package, the Destini 125 in our books, doesn’t secure a solid reason for itself to be considered as a top contender amongst the other 125 cc offerings. Yes, the claimed fuel efficiency figure is a talking point, but we can only confirm after we have run our tests once we receive the scooter later. Also, Hero hasn’t announced the prices for the Destini 125 yet. If Hero does consider a competitive price tag, it will be a strong selling factor in the Destini 125’s favour.

# Hero Destini 125 review# Hero Destini 125 performance# Hero Destini 125 specifications# Hero Destini 125 features# Hero Destini 125 top speed# New Destini 125# Bike Reviews# bike-review# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The scooter is expected to receive a complete revamp with a new design, equipment and features
    Upcoming Hero Destini 125 Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • The Hero Destini 125 is the first ever 125 cc scooter from Hero but does it have what it takes to be a significant player in the burgeoning 125 cc scooter segment in India? We find out.
    Hero Destini 125 Review
  • The new Hero Destini 125, which was recently launched in the Delhi-NCR, will officially go on sale at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country.
    New Hero Destini 125 Goes On Sale Across India
  • The Hero Destini 125 has been indigenously designed and developed at the motorcycle maker's R&D centre in Jaipur and the design is inspired by the Hero Duet which is a 110 cc scooter. The pricing of the Destini 125 fits it right in market to take on the Suzuki Access 125 which is the current market leader in the segment along with the Honda Activa 125 that for long has been the segment benchmark. We compare how tall it stands against the competition in terms of specifications.
    Hero Destini 125 Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
  • We spend a short while with the new Hero Destini 125, the first 125 cc scooter from Hero MotoCorp, and the most affordable in its class.
    Hero Destini 125: First Ride Review

Latest News

  • After receiving small updates over six years since its introduction, Hero has finally updated its flagship scooter, the Destini 125. Here’s the first ride review of Hero’s thoroughly revamped 125 cc competitor
    2024 Hero Destini 125 First Ride Review: Smooth Operator
  • We have extensively tested Bajaj Auto’s flagship offering the Pulsar NS400Z in the real world, and here’s what we have to say about it
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Real World Review: Bang For The Buck!
  • The 2024 Yamaha MT-09 is an entertaining middleweight performance naked that is right up there with the very best in its segment. Priced right, it definitely can be a winner in India!
    2024 Yamaha MT-09 First Ride Review: In Pictures
  • Yes, Yamaha! We want the MT-09 in India, with or without the Y-AMT automatic transmission! But please, please, consider a reasonable price tag!
    2024 Yamaha MT-09 First Ride Review: MT-09, MT-09SP, MT-09 Y-AMT Ridden!
  • We lived with the Nexon EV for nearly three months, to better understand the qualities that have made it India's most popular electric vehicle.
    Tata Nexon EV Long-Term Report: 3,500 km In India’s Best-Selling Passenger EV
  • Almost every scooter has struggled to keep pace with the all-conquering Honda Activa, but the Jupiter – which has come the closest to displacing the segment-leader – no longer wants to settle for second place.
    2024 TVS Jupiter 110 First Ride Impressions: Gunning For Gold
  • Report 1: The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 joined car&bike’s long-term fleet amid monsoon season, arguably the most delightful weather of the year to ride.
    Long-Term Introduction: Royal Enfield Bullet 350; 1,200 Km Report
  • The five-door version of the new Thar launched in 2020 is not only bigger but promises as much comfort and practicality as an everyday SUV
    2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Review: More Space, More Utility, More Features
  • Being bigger than the Nexon EV in size, the Curvv EV has commonalities with its sibling not just in design but also in the way it feels inside and out.
    Tata Curvv EV Coupe-SUV Review: Curve Ball
  • Citroen’s latest tries to diminish the line between a crossover and a sedan even further at a very inviting price that wants you overlook its minor flaws
    2024 Citroen Basalt Turbo Petrol AT Review: India’s Most Affordable SUV Coupe

Research More on Hero New Destini 125

Hero New Destini 125

Hero New Destini 125

Expected Price : ₹ 90,000 - 1.1 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2024

Popular Hero Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2024 Hero Destini 125 First Ride Review: Smooth Operator
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved