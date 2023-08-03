Auto Sales July 2023: Bajaj Auto's Sales Decline By 10%

Bajaj Auto has recently unveiled its sales figures for July 2023 shedding light on its performance in both the domestic and international markets. As per the corporate disclosure filed under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement). The company reported the sale of 3,129,747 vehicles in July 2023. While this number may seem substantial it reflects a 10 per cent decline from the previous year's total sales of 3,54,670 vehicles in July 2022.

Also Read: Dispatch of Triumph Speed 400 Begins

Delving into the specifics, Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler segment witnessed a notable drop in sales. In July 2023, they sold 1,41,990 two-wheelers in the domestic market and exported 1,26,850 to foreign markets. These figures pale in comparison to the previous year's sales of 1,64,384 and 1,50,670 in the domestic and international markets respectively, resulting in a decline of 14 per cent and 16 per cent. Further analysis of the numbers reveals that the sub-total sale of two-wheelers in July 2023 was 2,68,840 showing a significant 15 per cent decrease from the 3,15,054 units sold in July 2022.

The company sold 37,273 commercial vehicles in July 2023, marking an impressive 101 per cent increase from the 18,572 units sold in the same month the previous year. However, the export of commercial vehicles saw a decline of 35 per cent, with 13,635 units shipped in July 2023 compared to 13,635 units in July 2022. Nevertheless, the aggregate sales of commercial vehicles exhibited a substantial 29 per cent surge with 50,907 units sold in July 2023 versus 39,616 units in July 2022.

Also Read: Is Triumph Tiger 400 On The Cards?

Combining the total sales of commercial vehicles and two-wheelers in the domestic market, Bajaj Auto faced a minor slump of 2 per cent with 1,79,263 units sold in July 2023, as opposed to 1,82,956 units in July 2022. Meanwhile, in terms of exports, there was an 18 per cent decline with 1,40,484 vehicles exported in July 2023 compared to 1,71,714 vehicles exported in July 2022. In sum, Bajaj Auto's total sales for July 2023 reached 3,19,747 vehicles, reflecting a decline of 10 per cent from the previous year.

While Bajaj Auto faced some setbacks in its sales figures for two-wheelers for July 2023, the company's strategic efforts in the commercial vehicle segment offer promising prospects for the future. As the industry navigates challenges, Bajaj Auto stands at the forefront, ready to steer through the road ahead with confidence and determination.



