Is Triumph Tiger 400 On The Cards?

The world of automobiles runs on imagination. That’s how every car, every bike, every scooter comes to be! And often times, there are a few renderings or imaginations that really catches your fancy, wishing it would be true or come true in the near future. The Triumph Tiger 400 (There exists nothing like that at the moment) was imagined and rendered by an automotive news portal. Needless to say, we were sold! Hook, like and sinker!

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Review

The Triumph Tiger 400 is based on the Scrambler 400 X and is underpinned by the same chassis. But the styling seems to be borrowed from the much bigger Triumph Tiger 850, with its tall stance, ADV beak, visor and a muscular fuel tank. The rendered design runs on alloy wheels and seems like it is a smaller sibling of the bigger motorcycles from the Triumph Tiger series.

The Triumph Tiger 400, if it is on the drawing board, could use the same 398 cc single-cylinder engine from the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Launched In India

While the Tiger series uses a different engine from the Triumph modern classic range, in this case, we won’t be surprised if the Tiger 400 actually uses the same 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X. If it does make it to production, the Triumph Tiger 400 will go up against the KTM 390 Adventure and the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Now that will be a tasty, droolworthy road test.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X: All You Need To Know

The Tiger 400 could be based on the same underpinning as the Scrambler 400 X

With the coming of the Speed 400 at a magical price point and the Scrambler 400 X likely to follow suit, Triumph, along with its partner Bajaj, has now made owning a Triumph motorcycle much more affordable and accessible. And the good news is that Triumph did confirm that there are more motorcycles to follow on the same platform as the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X.

If the Tiger 400 does make it to production, we can expect it to be priced at around Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 3.25 lakh or so. And at that price point, it has the potential to be a volumes garner.

Image Source: IAmABikerDotCom