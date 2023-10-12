Login

RecycleKaro And Bajaj Auto Collaborate For Battery Recycling

RecycleKaro and Bajaj Auto's partnership targets recycling 500 metric tonnes of lithium-ion batteries annually. With a 95% recovery rate, the process extracts high-purity raw materials like cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

12-Oct-23 10:55 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • RecycleKaro and Bajaj Auto aim to recycle 500 metric tonnes of lithium-ion batteries annually.
  • 90% metal extraction efficiency achieved in the existing recycling facility of RecycleKaro.
  • Expansion plans target processing 50,000 metric tonnes by 2025.

RecycleKaro, in collaboration with Bajaj Auto, has launched an EV battery recycling initiative employing their Hydrometallurgy technology. This strategic partnership aims to recycle 500 metric tonnes of end-of-life batteries annually, focusing on lithium-ion batteries commonly found in Bajaj Auto vehicles. The Hydrometallurgy process facilitates the recovery of 95% of high-purity battery raw materials, such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese, which are vital to producing new batteries. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Sunny To Make A Comeback In Electric Guise!

RecycleKaro has established a zero-waste lithium-ion battery recycling facility spanning 17 acres in Palghar, near Mumbai. The facility currently boasts achieving over 90% metal extraction efficiency with purity exceeding 99% from scrap batteries. It handles 2500 metric tonnes of lithium-ion batteries and 7500 metric tonnes of electronic waste. Ambitious expansion plans are in the works, with a target to process 50,000 metric tonnes of materials by 2025. This data-driven approach by RecycleKaro and Bajaj Auto marks a significant step towards achieving net-zero targets and ensuring a more sustainable future for the EV industry.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales September 2023: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.92 Lakh Units


By efficiently recovering valuable materials from end-of-life batteries, this collaboration aligns with the imperative of reducing waste and reshaping the sustainable landscape for electric vehicles. With the expanding scale of recycling operations, the automotive industry is poised to make significant strides in the direction of a greener, circular economy.


 

