Auto Sales September 2023: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.92 Lakh Units

In the two-wheeler segment, domestic sales stood at 2,02,510 units in September 2023, showing a year-over-year decrease of 9 per cent
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

06-Oct-23 10:24 AM IST

  • Export numbers remained stable with 1,25,202 units
  • Total domestic sales for YTD 2023 stood at 12,79,112 units
  • Commercial vehicles contributed 64,846 units in total sales

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported its sales figures for the month of September 2023. In the two-wheeler segment, domestic sales stood at 2,02,510 units in September 2023, showing a decrease of 9 per cent compared to the same month last year when the brand managed to sell 2,22,912 units. Export numbers remained relatively stable, with 1,25,202 units in September 2023 compared to 1,25,443 units in September 2022.

 

When combining both domestic and export figures for two-wheelers, Bajaj Auto Limited sold a total of 3,27,712 units in September 2023, marking a 6 per cent decrease from the 3,48,355 units sold in September 2022.

 

Also Read: Bajaj To Launch Pulsar NS400 In March 2024!

 

Moving to commercial vehicles, the company reported domestic sales of 50,683 units in September 2023, a substantial increase of 60 per cent compared to the 31,752 units sold in September 2022. However, exports for commercial vehicles saw a slight decrease, with 14,163 units in September 2023 compared to 14,640 units in the corresponding period last year.

 

When considering both domestic and export numbers for commercial vehicles, the total sales in September 2023 amounted to 64,846 units, showing a significant growth of 40 per cent from the 46,392 units sold in September 2022.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh

 

As for overall sales, including both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, domestic sales in September 2023 slightly decreased to 2,53,193 units, down 1 per cent from the 2,54,664 units sold in September 2022. Similarly, exports saw a 1 per cent decrease, with 1,39,365 units in September 2023 compared to 1,40,083 units in the same month last year. The total sales for Bajaj Auto Limited in September 2023 accounted for 3,92,558 units, reflecting a 1 per cent decrease from the 3,94,747 units sold in September 2022.

 

In terms of YTD sales, when combining both segments for the period of April–September, the total domestic sales for YTD 2023 stood at 12,79,112 units, showcasing a substantial 22 per cent increase from the 10,47,211 units in YTD 2022. However, the total export figures for YTD 2023 decreased by 23 per cent with 8,02,248 units compared to 10,37,447 units in YTD 2022. Overall, Bajaj Auto Limited reported a total YTD sales figure of 20,81,360 units, with a minimal decrease of less than 1 per cent compared to the 20,84,658 units sold in YTD 2022.

 

# Bajaj Auto India# Bajaj Auto sales# Bajaj Auto Sales September 2023# Bajaj Bikes in India# Bajaj Auto Commercial vehicles# Bajaj Bikes

