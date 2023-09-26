Login

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor

New variant with a hub-mounted motor could help target more price-conscious buyers.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

26-Sep-23 03:16 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New variant likely to be positioned under the current Chetak Premium
  • Test mule featured a new double sided swingarm and hub mounted motor
  • Could be priced lower than the current Chetak, which costs Rs 1.30 lakh

Bajaj appears to be working on a more affordable variant of the Chetak electric scooter. Spy shots recently emerged online of units of the scooter on test on public roads. While the design and styling remain unchanged from the model already on sale, a closer look reveals a crucial change at the rear wheel.

 

Unlike the current Chetak which features a multi-spoke alloy wheel and a direct drive electric motor, the test mule featured a hub-mounted electric motor, resulting in the rear wheel rim being completely covered. The scooter also gets a revised rear swing arm – moving from a single-sided unit on the current model to a double-sided unit on the test mule.

 

Also read: Auto Sales August 2023: Bajaj Auto Limited Reports 15 Per Cent Decrease In Total Sales
 

 

The remainder of the package looks to be unchanged with the test mule also featuring all-LED lighting. It also remains to be seen if the new entry variant of the Chetak will see some feature changes over the current model.

 

Also read: Bajaj Chetak E-Scooter Price Slashed To Rs 1.30 Lakh; Positioned Closer To Ather 450S, Ola S1 Air
 

There is no clarity on what the technical specifications of this variant of the Chetak will be, but it's possible that the hub motor's total output could be marginally lower than the direct drive unit's. The current Chetak has a range of up to 90 km (claimed) on a single charge.

 

The Chetak rivals the likes of the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro and the TVS iQube. The new variant with the hub motor could be priced lower than what the Chetak currently costs (Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom). 

 

Source

# Bajaj# Bajaj Chetak# Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter# Bajaj Chetak Electric# Bajaj Chetak Scooter# Scooter# Two wheeler# Electric scooters

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2015 Hyundai Elite i20
7.7
0
10
2015 Hyundai Elite i20
39,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford Endeavour
7.8
0
10
2017 Ford Endeavour
74,558 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 26.75 L
₹ 59,911/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.4
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
50,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 20,095/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2016 Honda City
21,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra XUV500
7.3
0
10
2016 Mahindra XUV500
54,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 9.80 L
₹ 21,949/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport
8.0
0
10
2018 Ford EcoSport
61,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.80 L
₹ 17,469/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
44,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Innova
2014 Toyota Innova
70,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
25,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
₹ 13,998/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.8
0
10
2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
68,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Bajaj Models

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 1.04 - 1.14 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250

₹ 1.38 - 1.5 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

₹ 1.1 - 1.35 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250

₹ 1.4 - 1.5 Lakh

Bajaj CT 125 X
Bajaj CT 125 X

₹ 71,354 - 74,682

Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 72,122 - 80,218

Bajaj CT 110
Bajaj CT 110

₹ 61,869

Bajaj Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100

₹ 52,915 - 63,578

Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS
Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS

₹ 1.31 - 1.48 Lakh

Bajaj Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250

₹ 1.54 Lakh

Bajaj Chetak
Bajaj Chetak

₹ 1.3 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160

₹ 1.23 - 1.28 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150

₹ 1.17 - 1.2 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 28, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2023 Indian Oil MotoGP Bharat Experience: Thrill, Drama & Action
2023 Indian Oil MotoGP Bharat Experience: Thrill, Drama & Action
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

-13194 second ago

Surreal! That’s the word I will use to describe the experience of attending the first ever MotoGP round held in India. It had everything! Ambiguity, visa issues, extreme heat and humidity, drama, heartbreak and much more!

Electric Vehicle Startup Raptee Raises $3 Million From Bluehill Capital
Electric Vehicle Startup Raptee Raises $3 Million From Bluehill Capital
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9545 second ago

Chennai-based EV startup Raptee has successfully secured $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in funding to boost its expansion

Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Motorcycles To Be Launched In December 2023
Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Motorcycles To Be Launched In December 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-10673 second ago

While the Yamaha YZF-R3 is making a comeback in the Indian market after three years, the MT-03 will go on sale in the country for the first time.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3879 second ago

New variant with a hub-mounted motor could help target more price-conscious buyers.

Upcoming Nissan Micra EV's Design Previewed With 20-23 Electric Hot Hatch Concept
Upcoming Nissan Micra EV's Design Previewed With 20-23 Electric Hot Hatch Concept
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The hot-hatch concept takes inspiration from simulator racing with prominent aero elements.

Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 90,567
Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 90,567
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Christened Honda SP125 Sports Edition, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available for a limited period.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The Sonet likely to be launched in early 2024

Hyundai Mobis Unveils Upgraded Mobis Parking System
Hyundai Mobis Unveils Upgraded Mobis Parking System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The upgraded system can now learn to park in locations while the assisted parking function can now identify parking lines.

Honda Delivers 200 Units Of The Elevate In Chennai
Honda Delivers 200 Units Of The Elevate In Chennai
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Honda Cars India achieves a milestone by delivering 200 units of the Elevate in Chennai

Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil
Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Tata said that the buses come with a 350-bar hydrogen storage tank, a 70 kW fuel cell as well as safety systems such as ESC.

Hero Karizma XMR Prices To Be Hiked By Rs 7,000 From October 1
Hero Karizma XMR Prices To Be Hiked By Rs 7,000 From October 1
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Hero says that it will pause taking bookings for the Karizma XMR from midnight on September 30.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm

Suzuki Motorcycle India To Host 'Suzuki Matsuri 2023' Event in New Delhi
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Host 'Suzuki Matsuri 2023' Event in New Delhi
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The event is scheduled to take place on October 1st, 2023, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work
River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The Indie is the closest we’ve come to seeing a different body style in India’s fast-evolving electric scooter market, and it does what it says on the tin.

BGAUSS Launches C12i EX Electric Scooter, Priced At Rs. 1 Lakh
BGAUSS Launches C12i EX Electric Scooter, Priced At Rs. 1 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 days ago

The company says that the electric scooter will be developed and designed in their Chakan plant.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn