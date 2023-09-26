Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
26-Sep-23 03:16 PM IST
Highlights
- New variant likely to be positioned under the current Chetak Premium
- Test mule featured a new double sided swingarm and hub mounted motor
- Could be priced lower than the current Chetak, which costs Rs 1.30 lakh
Bajaj appears to be working on a more affordable variant of the Chetak electric scooter. Spy shots recently emerged online of units of the scooter on test on public roads. While the design and styling remain unchanged from the model already on sale, a closer look reveals a crucial change at the rear wheel.
Unlike the current Chetak which features a multi-spoke alloy wheel and a direct drive electric motor, the test mule featured a hub-mounted electric motor, resulting in the rear wheel rim being completely covered. The scooter also gets a revised rear swing arm – moving from a single-sided unit on the current model to a double-sided unit on the test mule.
Also read: Auto Sales August 2023: Bajaj Auto Limited Reports 15 Per Cent Decrease In Total Sales
The remainder of the package looks to be unchanged with the test mule also featuring all-LED lighting. It also remains to be seen if the new entry variant of the Chetak will see some feature changes over the current model.
Also read: Bajaj Chetak E-Scooter Price Slashed To Rs 1.30 Lakh; Positioned Closer To Ather 450S, Ola S1 Air
There is no clarity on what the technical specifications of this variant of the Chetak will be, but it's possible that the hub motor's total output could be marginally lower than the direct drive unit's. The current Chetak has a range of up to 90 km (claimed) on a single charge.
The Chetak rivals the likes of the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro and the TVS iQube. The new variant with the hub motor could be priced lower than what the Chetak currently costs (Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Bajaj Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-13194 second ago
Surreal! That’s the word I will use to describe the experience of attending the first ever MotoGP round held in India. It had everything! Ambiguity, visa issues, extreme heat and humidity, drama, heartbreak and much more!
-9545 second ago
Chennai-based EV startup Raptee has successfully secured $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in funding to boost its expansion
-10673 second ago
While the Yamaha YZF-R3 is making a comeback in the Indian market after three years, the MT-03 will go on sale in the country for the first time.
-3879 second ago
New variant with a hub-mounted motor could help target more price-conscious buyers.
1 hour ago
The hot-hatch concept takes inspiration from simulator racing with prominent aero elements.
1 hour ago
Christened Honda SP125 Sports Edition, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available for a limited period.
19 hours ago
The Sonet likely to be launched in early 2024
19 hours ago
The upgraded system can now learn to park in locations while the assisted parking function can now identify parking lines.
20 hours ago
Honda Cars India achieves a milestone by delivering 200 units of the Elevate in Chennai
22 hours ago
Tata said that the buses come with a 350-bar hydrogen storage tank, a 70 kW fuel cell as well as safety systems such as ESC.
1 day ago
Hero says that it will pause taking bookings for the Karizma XMR from midnight on September 30.
4 days ago
The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm
5 days ago
The event is scheduled to take place on October 1st, 2023, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.
14 days ago
The Indie is the closest we’ve come to seeing a different body style in India’s fast-evolving electric scooter market, and it does what it says on the tin.
20 days ago
The company says that the electric scooter will be developed and designed in their Chakan plant.