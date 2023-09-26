Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor

Bajaj appears to be working on a more affordable variant of the Chetak electric scooter. Spy shots recently emerged online of units of the scooter on test on public roads. While the design and styling remain unchanged from the model already on sale, a closer look reveals a crucial change at the rear wheel.

Unlike the current Chetak which features a multi-spoke alloy wheel and a direct drive electric motor, the test mule featured a hub-mounted electric motor, resulting in the rear wheel rim being completely covered. The scooter also gets a revised rear swing arm – moving from a single-sided unit on the current model to a double-sided unit on the test mule.

The remainder of the package looks to be unchanged with the test mule also featuring all-LED lighting. It also remains to be seen if the new entry variant of the Chetak will see some feature changes over the current model.

There is no clarity on what the technical specifications of this variant of the Chetak will be, but it's possible that the hub motor's total output could be marginally lower than the direct drive unit's. The current Chetak has a range of up to 90 km (claimed) on a single charge.

The Chetak rivals the likes of the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro and the TVS iQube. The new variant with the hub motor could be priced lower than what the Chetak currently costs (Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom).

